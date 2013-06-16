Future Open Dates

Here are the most recent programs looking for opponents in future season. If you would like to list a potential open date for an upcoming season, drop us an email at opendates@collegebaseballdaily.com.

McNeese State

McNeese is looking for a weekend series in Lake Charles March 3-5, 2017. Guarantee includes rooms and cash. Please contact head coach Justin Hill at justin.hill@mcneese.edu or 318-953-0802.

Lubbock Christian

March 3-5th, 2017: Looking for a 3 or 4 game series at home. Guarantee available. Lubbock Christian University, DII.

Contact: Nathan Blackwood, Nathan.blackwood@lcu.edu, (806) 720-7853