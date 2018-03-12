Latest News
DodgerTown College Classice: USC Defeats Cross Town Rival UCLA

by David Cohen March 12, 2018 0 comment
Jon Olsen – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jon Olsen walks off the field under his own power after getting hit in the face by a come-backer. Last report, Olsen went to the hospital for observation and is expected to be okay – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Quentin Longrie – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matthew Acosta – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Zach Pettway – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral is tagged out by Brandon Perez after getting picked off if 1st – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jeremy Ydens knocks in Kreidler in the 3rd for the first run of the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson brings the Trojans even with this home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson Celebrates as he crosses the plate after tying the game with his 4th inning home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Hirabayashi – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Blake Sabol – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
USC’s Brandon Perez can’t hang onto the ball as Garrett Mitchell steals 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Garrett Mitchell makes sure everyone knows he’s safe – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Kreidler – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Bushor – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Lars Nootbaar puts the Trojans ahead for good with this 8th inning solo shot – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.

