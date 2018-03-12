College Baseball Daily Week 5 Power Rankings

After four weeks of college baseball action, we finally have a change atop the rankings. I think the best 16 teams in the country are starting to take shape, but beyond that it is an open book at this point with a lot of teams moving around.

Oregon State 15-1 Up 1

Even though they slipped up on Friday night against Cal State Fullerton for their first loss of the season, this team has shown a little more consistency than the Gators at this point. But losing Nick Madrigal for 3-5 more weeks is a big blow.

Florida 15-3 Down 1

Florida is falling into the same issues they had during last season where the offense seems to fall asleep at times. We know the pitching is there, but I need to see the offense become more consistent.

Stanford 14-2 Up 3

After dropping the opener against Texas, Stanford came back to win three straight in Austin. This team continues to impress me more-and-more each week.

Kentucky 14-3 Up 3

The Wildcats had one of the most impressive weekends of anybody posting huge numbers against the Texas Tech pitching staff. A 2-run loss on Sunday kept them from picking up the sweep over the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech 15-2 Down 2

I’m not going to fault a team for losing a couple of games on the road to a top ranked team. I still think the Red Raiders are one of the best teams in college baseball, but it certainly was a concerning weekend seeing their pitching get lit up by Kentucky.

Florida State 14-2 Down 2

The wins against Kansas at the beginning of last week are looking better, but dropping two games against a bad Wake Forest team is head-scratching.

Arkansas 11-4 Down 2

I don’t know what it is about Arkansas, but I’m having trouble getting all the way on board. I’ve had them as high as two, but drop them all the way back to seventh because I can’t trust their offense right now. I’m interested to see how they stand up to SEC pitching as conference play begins.

Texas A&M 16-1 Up 1

After a close game on Friday against Long Beach State, the Aggies absolutely embarrassed them in the other two games. This team looks poised to do big things.

TCU 9-4 Down 1

Unfortunately the Horned Frogs didn’t get to play UCLA over the weekend, and lost their one big game to Vanderbilt as Nick Lodolo got lit up.

Clemson 15-1 Even

The Tigers opened up ACC play with impressive sweep over Georgia Tech. We always knew the offense would be there, but if the pitching comes with it this team is a CWS contender.

Ole Miss 15-1 Even

It was a five-win week for Ole Miss, but nothing too impressive. We’ll see if they can keep up this pace with SEC play getting started.

Vanderbilt 12-4 Up 1

Even though they blew a mid-week game at Long Beach State, they picked up big wins over UCLA and TCU. This team has the capability to beat anyone in the country when they play to their potential. And the freshman in the lineup as just getting going.

NC State 13-3 Down 1

It was a solid series win over Boston College to start ACC play, but you would have liked to have seen them get the sweep.

Louisville 14-1 Up 5

I’ve been waiting on this team to beat someone that would impress me all year, and while North Carolina may not be as good as we thought, it was still an impressive series win.

Southern Miss 11-4 Down 1

They bounced back from getting shutout by Alabama in a mid-week game to sweep Georgia Southern over the weekend.

UCF 13-3 Up 20

When you take down the number one team in the country twice and then sweep your weekend opponent handedly, you make big moves in the rankings. After losing three in a row at the beginning of the season (all by one run), the Knights have won 12 straight games. This team is legit.

Auburn 15-1 Up 6

Casey Mize threw a no-hitter Friday, and we know Auburn is going to have a chance to win every time he takes the mound. But the offense is more powerful top-to-bottom this year, and could make the Tigers a contender again.

LSU 11-6 Even

Just when you think LSU is about to turn the corner, they drop games to Louisiana and Hawaii. Fortunately for them, everyone else in the back half of the rankings had down weeks.

North Carolina 8-7 Down 3

I keep giving the Tar Heels a pass, but eventually that’s going to end. Losing two games on the road in ACC play isn’t the worst thing in the world, but they need to start winning some games soon.

Virginia 10-6 Down 4

Another ACC team that should be better than their record indicates. Hopefully they can stay afloat without Jake McCarthy in the lineup over the next several weeks.

UCLA 10-4 Down 4

It was not a pretty weekend for UCLA as they lost to Vanderbilt and USC. Both were close games, but they needed to win at least one.

Indiana 11-4 Down 2

A 2-2 week with losses to Cincinnati and Pacific are definite setbacks for the Hoosiers, but this is still the best team in the Big 10.

Wichita State 12-2 Up 16

I’m really starting to buy into this team. And while they haven’t beaten anyone of note, they are winning games.

Stetson 13-1 Up 6

Speaking of winning games, the Hatters are doing just that with an impressive win over UCF on their resume. Logan Gilbert hasn’t even been the best pitcher on this team so far. Mitchell Senger has a 0.34 ERA in 4 starts with 45 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.

Mississippi State 10-6 Even

Even though it was an ugly series against Utah Valley, the Bulldogs won four games on the week, including two over a good New Mexico State team. The pitching is there, they need their young offense to step up.

Oklahoma 10-7 Down 1 South Alabama 9-7 Down 6 Houston 8-7 Down 2 East Carolina 12-3 Down 2 Duke 12-3 Up 10 Texas 9-7 Down 2 South Florida 10-6 Down 1 Missouri 13-3 Up 2 Missouri State 8-5 Down 6 Dallas Baptist 8-6 Down 3 UNLV 15-2 NR Illinois 8-4 NR Sam Houston State 12-4 NR Florida Atlantic 11-4 NR San Diego State 10-5 NR

Next Five:

St. John’s

Miami, Fla.

Kansas

South Carolina

Oregon

Dropped Out:

St. John’s

Coastal Carolina

Iowa

Maryland

Miami, Fla.