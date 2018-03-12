Balanced BYU attack leads to sweep of Nebraska Omaha

BYU tallied 27 runs and only allowed 8 runs over the weekend en route to a three-game sweep of Omaha. The Cougars took game one 8-1, game two 13-3, and finished with a 6-4 win on Saturday.

Junior Jordan Wood’s complete game victory on Thursday night set the tone for BYU as he collected nine strikeouts while only surrendering four hits and one earned run. Wood lowered his ERA to 2.77 and improved his record to 1-1 on the season. Junior right fielder Brock Hale led the charge offensively with one home run and 3 RBI.

Junior first baseman Brian Hsu stole the show on Friday night for BYU going 4 for 5 with a home run, 3 RBI and 3 runs. He now leads the team with a .514 average. Juniors Alex Perron and Blake Inouye went four innings each on Friday night. Perron surrendered two runs and Inouye allowed one while picking up the win. Freshman Justin Sterner made his debut from the bullpen, picking up three strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work.

On Saturday, junior shortstop Daniel Schneeman went 2 for 5 with 3 RBI to lead the offense and freshman Drew Zimmerman notched his first victory to move to 1-1 this season. Sophomore Jake Suddreth went 1.2 innings with four strikeouts to record the save.

Although they got the sweep, BYU Head Coach Mike Littlewood recognizes that there is room for improvement.

“That Friday night starter is probably my biggest question mark now,” said Littlewood. “Even though we swept, it didn’t feel right.”

He also noted limiting walks allowed from the pitching staff and solidifying a DH spot as priorities moving forward.

BYU now sits at 8-6 with a Tuesday tuneup against Utah Valley before hosting LMU to open WCC play next weekend.