2018 Johnny Bench Award Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced the official watch list for the 2018 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. Ninety-sevencatchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until April 30, 2018.
The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 16, 2018. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 4, 2018. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 21st Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 28, 2018.
While Bench is remembered for his offense, he may have had the greatest impact behind the plate. He was the first receiver to use a protective helmet in the field, popularized catching one-handed and kept his throwing hand behind his back to protect it from foul tips.
Bench’s career honors include: National League Rookie of the Year (1968); National League Most Valuable Player (1970, 1972); World Series Most Valuable Player (1976); 14-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner. In 1980, he set an endurance record by catching 100+ games for 13 consecutive seasons. Bench was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January 1989 with the fourth highest percentage of total votes cast.
Johnny Bench presented Oral Roberts catcher, Matt Whatley, with the award last June in Wichita, Kansas. David Banuelos of Long Beach State University and Brent Diaz of Louisiana Tech University were the other finalists for the award.
2018 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com Watch List
Mke Alescio SR Seton Hall University
Hunter Allen SR Alabama State University
Michael Amditis FR University of Miami
Justin Bardwell JR Fordham University
Jacob Barnwell JR Ohio State University
Joey Bart JR Georgia Tech Institute of Technology
Chris Bec SR University of Maine
Cole Bedford JR Texas A&M University
Kyle Bergeron SO University of the Incarnate Word
Carter Bins SO California State University, Fresno
Phil Capra JR Wagner College
Charlie Carpenter SR University of South Carolina Upstate
Trevor Casanova JR California State University, Northridge
Ryan Clinch SR University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Christ Conley SR Canisius College
Daniel Cope FR California State University, Fullerton
Kirt Cormier SR Alcorn State University
Tyler Cropley SR University of Iowa
Nick Dalesandro JR Purdue University
Brad Debo SO North Caroina State University
Dominic DiCaprio JR Rice University
Stephen Dobbs SR University of Alabama at Birmingham
Cody Doyle SR Sacred Heart University
Logan Driscoll SO George Mason University
Matt Duce SR Dallas Baptist University
Dustin Duhon JR McNeese State University
Jake Dunham SO Northern Illinois University
Michael Emodi JR Creighton University
Kale Emshoff SO University of Arkansas – Little Rock
Hunter Fain JR Morehead State University
Mike Farnell JR Murray State University
Hunter Feduccia JR Louisiana State University
Justin Felix SR Arkansas State University
Ryan Fineman JR Indiana University
Jesse Forestell JR Western Michigan University
Kaleb Foster JR University of Nevada
Nick Garland SR Central Connecticut State University
Nick Gatewood JR Georgia State University
Anthony George JR University of Central Florida
Tyrus Greene JR California University
Austin Hale SR Stetson University
Logan Harvery JR Wake Forest University
Riley Helland JR University of San Francisco
Spencer Holcomb SR Western Carolina University
Alex Holderbach JR Eastern Kentucky University
Luke Horanski JR Virginia Tech University
Ryan Jeffers JR University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Eric Jones JR Davidson College
Scott Kapers JR Valparaiso University
Sean Kelly SO Mount St. Mary’s University
Kyle Knauth SR Nichols State University
Caleb Knight SR University of Virginia
Grant Koch JR University of Arkansas
Justin Kunz JR Gardner-Webb University
Shea Langeliers SO Baylor University
Cole MacLaren JR University of Pittsburgh
Peyton Maddox SR Virginia Military Institute
Phil Madonna SR Siena College
TJ Marik JR Northern Kentucky University
Gian Martellini JR Boston College
Chad McKinney SR Lamar University
Nick Meyer JR California Polytechnic State University
Anthony Mulrine SO Samford University
Dean Nevarez JR San Diego State University
Matt O’Neill JR University of Pennsylvania
Richard Ortiz JR Grambling State University
Pedro Pages SO Florida Atlantic University
Fabian Pena JR Manhattan College
DJ Petrinsky JR University of Texas
Austin Pinorini JR Gonzaga University
Chris Proctor JR Duke University
Kevin Radziewicz SR Fairfield University
Cal Raleigh JR Florida State University
Kekai Rios JR University of Hawaii
Jon Rosoff SR U.S. Military Academy
Pat Rumoro JR University of Louisville
Cesar Salazar JR University of Arizona
Jason Santana JR University of Memphis
Kyle Schmidt JR University of Richmond
JJ Schwarz SR University of Florida
Mike Sconzo SR Charleston Southern University
Hayden Senger JR Miami University (Ohio)
Colin Simpson JR Oklahoma State University
Drew Sims FR Utah Valley University
Ryan Sloniger JR Pennsylvania State University
Chase Smartt JR Troy University
Hunter Smith JR William & Mary College
Nate Soria SR Xavier University
Troy Squires SR University of Kentucky
Zac Susi JR University of Connecticut
Joey Thomas SR University of Cincinnati
JT Thomas SR Mercer University
Jackson Thoreson SR Saint Mary’s College
Gunnar Troutwine SR Wichita State University
Brock Weimer JR Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Jesse Wilkening JR University of Nebraska
Chris Williams SR Clemson University