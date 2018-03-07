2018 Johnny Bench Award Watch List

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced the official watch list for the 2018 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com. Ninety-sevencatchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until April 30, 2018.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, whom will be announced May 16, 2018. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 4, 2018. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 21st Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 28, 2018.

While Bench is remembered for his offense, he may have had the greatest impact behind the plate. He was the first receiver to use a protective helmet in the field, popularized catching one-handed and kept his throwing hand behind his back to protect it from foul tips.

Bench’s career honors include: National League Rookie of the Year (1968); National League Most Valuable Player (1970, 1972); World Series Most Valuable Player (1976); 14-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner. In 1980, he set an endurance record by catching 100+ games for 13 consecutive seasons. Bench was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January 1989 with the fourth highest percentage of total votes cast.

Johnny Bench presented Oral Roberts catcher, Matt Whatley, with the award last June in Wichita, Kansas. David Banuelos of Long Beach State University and Brent Diaz of Louisiana Tech University were the other finalists for the award.

2018 Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com Watch List

Mke Alescio SR Seton Hall University

Hunter Allen SR Alabama State University

Michael Amditis FR University of Miami

Justin Bardwell JR Fordham University

Jacob Barnwell JR Ohio State University

Joey Bart JR Georgia Tech Institute of Technology

Chris Bec SR University of Maine

Cole Bedford JR Texas A&M University

Kyle Bergeron SO University of the Incarnate Word

Carter Bins SO California State University, Fresno

Phil Capra JR Wagner College

Charlie Carpenter SR University of South Carolina Upstate

Trevor Casanova JR California State University, Northridge

Ryan Clinch SR University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Christ Conley SR Canisius College

Daniel Cope FR California State University, Fullerton

Kirt Cormier SR Alcorn State University

Tyler Cropley SR University of Iowa

Nick Dalesandro JR Purdue University

Brad Debo SO North Caroina State University

Dominic DiCaprio JR Rice University

Stephen Dobbs SR University of Alabama at Birmingham

Cody Doyle SR Sacred Heart University

Logan Driscoll SO George Mason University

Matt Duce SR Dallas Baptist University

Dustin Duhon JR McNeese State University

Jake Dunham SO Northern Illinois University

Michael Emodi JR Creighton University

Kale Emshoff SO University of Arkansas – Little Rock

Hunter Fain JR Morehead State University

Mike Farnell JR Murray State University

Hunter Feduccia JR Louisiana State University

Justin Felix SR Arkansas State University

Ryan Fineman JR Indiana University

Jesse Forestell JR Western Michigan University

Kaleb Foster JR University of Nevada

Nick Garland SR Central Connecticut State University

Nick Gatewood JR Georgia State University

Anthony George JR University of Central Florida

Tyrus Greene JR California University

Austin Hale SR Stetson University

Logan Harvery JR Wake Forest University

Riley Helland JR University of San Francisco

Spencer Holcomb SR Western Carolina University

Alex Holderbach JR Eastern Kentucky University

Luke Horanski JR Virginia Tech University

Ryan Jeffers JR University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Eric Jones JR Davidson College

Scott Kapers JR Valparaiso University

Sean Kelly SO Mount St. Mary’s University

Kyle Knauth SR Nichols State University

Caleb Knight SR University of Virginia

Grant Koch JR University of Arkansas

Justin Kunz JR Gardner-Webb University

Shea Langeliers SO Baylor University

Cole MacLaren JR University of Pittsburgh

Peyton Maddox SR Virginia Military Institute

Phil Madonna SR Siena College

TJ Marik JR Northern Kentucky University

Gian Martellini JR Boston College

Chad McKinney SR Lamar University

Nick Meyer JR California Polytechnic State University

Anthony Mulrine SO Samford University

Dean Nevarez JR San Diego State University

Matt O’Neill JR University of Pennsylvania

Richard Ortiz JR Grambling State University

Pedro Pages SO Florida Atlantic University

Fabian Pena JR Manhattan College

DJ Petrinsky JR University of Texas

Austin Pinorini JR Gonzaga University

Chris Proctor JR Duke University

Kevin Radziewicz SR Fairfield University

Cal Raleigh JR Florida State University

Kekai Rios JR University of Hawaii

Jon Rosoff SR U.S. Military Academy

Pat Rumoro JR University of Louisville

Cesar Salazar JR University of Arizona

Jason Santana JR University of Memphis

Kyle Schmidt JR University of Richmond

JJ Schwarz SR University of Florida

Mike Sconzo SR Charleston Southern University

Hayden Senger JR Miami University (Ohio)

Colin Simpson JR Oklahoma State University

Drew Sims FR Utah Valley University

Ryan Sloniger JR Pennsylvania State University

Chase Smartt JR Troy University

Hunter Smith JR William & Mary College

Nate Soria SR Xavier University

Troy Squires SR University of Kentucky

Zac Susi JR University of Connecticut

Joey Thomas SR University of Cincinnati

JT Thomas SR Mercer University

Jackson Thoreson SR Saint Mary’s College

Gunnar Troutwine SR Wichita State University

Brock Weimer JR Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Jesse Wilkening JR University of Nebraska

Chris Williams SR Clemson University