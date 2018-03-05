College Baseball Daily Week 4 Power Rankings

After three weeks of action things are starting to take shape among the top 10 teams, which is why you won’t see much shake-up there. At this point I think we have a pretty good idea of who the top teams in the country are, but I’m sure we’ll see some surprises along they way.

1. Florida 12-1 Even

A solid week for the Gators, and the offense actually picked it up a bit. Brady Singer hasn’t looked quite Brady Singer like the past two weeks, but nothing too concerning there.

2. Oregon State 12-0 Even

Not much to gather from the Beavers weekend sweep over Hartford, but they’re winning games, so that’s a good sign.

3. Texas Tech 13-0 Up 2

Maybe the most impressive performance of the weekend was Texas Tech’s 4-game sweep over South Alabama. And they beat them rather convincingly. So far this team hasn’t lost a beat with Steven Gingery going down.

4. Florida State 11-0 Down

The Seminoles continue to roll and remain undefeated. They still haven’t played anyone, but this team looks dangerous even after losing their Friday night starter.

5. Arkansas 9-3 Down 1

The Razorbacks have scared me over the past two weekends. They struggled a bit out west and dropped a couple of games, and then struggled at home against USC, but managed to win the series. The offense seems to come-and-go right now.

6. Stanford 11-1 Even

I’m still really in love with this team even after losing their first game of the year. But they still were impressive winning 3-of-4 against Michigan over the weekend.

7. Kentucky 11-1 Up 1

The Wildcats had a huge weekend at the Shriner’s Classic and may have been the most impressive team in the tournament. Their offense absolutely exploded, which is a great sign for Kentucky.

8. TCU 7-3 Down 1

The Horned Frogs have not overly impressed me in the early going, but the talent is definitely there for them to be a great team. I need to see them be a little more consistent though.

9. Texas A&M 11-1 Even

After getting upset by La Tech to start the weekend for their first loss of the season, the Aggies bounced back with nice wins over Baylor and Cal.

10. Clemson 10-1 Up 1

After an emotional loss to their rival on Friday for their first loss of the season, they bounced back with two wins over South Carolina. This team continues to impress.

11. Ole Miss 10-1 Up 1

Ole Miss had another solid weekend taking 2-of-3 from Long Beach State. They also suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend.

12. NC State 10-2 Up 1

After scoring 32 runs in their first two games over the weekend, the bats went silent in a 3-2 loss to Canisius on Sunday that was a head scratcher. I still really like this team.

13. Vanderbilt 10-3 Down 3

It was an ugly weekend for Vanderbilt in Houston. They blew a 5-run lead on Friday, and had they won that game things might look different today. They salvaged a game on Sunday and look to bounce back this weekend.

14. Southern Miss 8-3 Even

The Golden Eagles blew a 6-3 lead to Ohio State on Saturday after Nick Sandlin exited. That was highly disappointing, but after seeing this team in person over the weekend, they are legit.

15. North Carolina 7-5 Up 1

It was nice bounce-back week for the Tar Heels picking four much-needed wins as they try to get back on track.

16. Virginia 8-4 Up 1

I’m still waiting on this to do something to impress me. They should be much better than their record indicates right now.

17. UCLA 9-2 Up 1

This was a big week for UCLA with wins over Cal State Fullerton, Michigan State and Minnesota. There was a surprising loss over Illinois mixed in there, but still plenty of quality wins for the Bruins.

18. LSU 8-4 Up 1

The Tigers were able to pick up four wins during the week, and got revenge over Southeastern La. after a mid-week loss to them. Maybe they’re starting to figure things out.

19. Louisville 11-0 Up 1

A couple of close calls for Louisville this week, but they remain undefeated. Still need to see them beat somebody in the top 50 before I show them much respect.

20. Indiana 9-2 Up 1

A great weekend for Indiana with three wins over a very good San Diego team. They remain the clear leader in the Big Ten and have gotten some quality wins.

21. South Alabama 7-6 Down 6

I’m never going to fault a team for going on the road and playing a top team like South Alabama did by traveling to face Texas Tech, but there is no denying that series was ugly for the Jaguars. I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and leave them in the top 25 for now until I see how they bounce back.

22. St. John’s 8-1 Even

Unfortunately, St. John’s had weather issues over the weekend and only managed to play two games, splitting the pair with UC Davis.

23. Auburn 12-0 Up 3

The Tigers are rolling to start the season and had a very good week with a win over South Alabama on the road, and then a 3-game sweep over a solid BYU team.

24. Oklahoma 6-6 Even

To me the Sooners had a very solid weekend with a couple of wins over an Alabama team that was out to a hot start. I have to believe this team will come around eventually.

25. Mississippi State 6-5 Up 9

Not many people in the country had a better weekend than the Bulldogs, and it was much needed. Now they finally get to home to play some games after playing the first three weekends on the road while their stadium gets a makeover.

26. Houston 5-5 Down 3

27. East Carolina 8-3 Down 2

28. Missouri State 6-3 Down 1

29. Texas 8-4 Down 1

30. Stetson 9-1 Up 1

31. South Florida 7-5 Down 2

32. Dallas Baptist 6-4 Down 2

33. Miami, Fla. 5-6 Even

34. Maryland 7-4 Up 5

35. Missouri 10-3 Up 1

36. UCF 8-3 Up 2

37. Coastal Carolina 10-3 Up 3

38. Iowa 7-2 NR

39. Wichita State 8-1 NR

40. Duke 9-2 NR

Next Five:

Minnesota

Rice

Cal State Fullerton

FAU

Illinois

Dropped Out:

Arizona

Nebraska

UCONN