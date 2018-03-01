College Baseball Daily Week 3 Preview

We move into week three of the college baseball season, which features a couple of really great matchups, and then several matchups against teams that are looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Best Weekend Series:

South Alabama at Texas Tech: Fri., 6:30 (No TV); Sat., 12 p.m. (Texas Tech TV $); Sat., 4 pm. (Texas Tech TV $); Sun., 1 pm (Texas Tech TV $)

This is clearly the best matchup of the weekend with two top ranked teams, and we get it four times. The Jaguars are coming off a tough mid-week loss to Auburn, but they can make that up with a couple of wins on the road against Texas Tech. We’ll see how the South Alabama offense holds up against Texas Tech’s vaunted pitching staff. Even after the loss of Steven Gingery, the Red Raiders are plugging along and undefeated.

Clemson-South Carolina: Fri., 6 pm CT (SECN+); Sat., 2 pm CT (No TV); Sun., 1 pm CT (ACCN)

The Gamecocks aren’t what they used to be, but anytime these two teams get together it will make this list. After looking shaky in their opening weekend against William & Mary, Clemson has been on a mission to prove themselves. They remain undefeated going into this matchup after getting a walk-off win over Winthrop on Tuesday. The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back loses, including one to Furman on Tuesday. This series is really more for South Carolina to prove themselves, the Tigers have already done so to this point.

Shriner’s Classic: (Click here for weekend schedule and ticket information)

This has become the annual event to watch with some of the biggest names in college baseball joining, but this year the matchups aren’t quite as great. The teams include: Houston, Sam Houston State, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. For me, this is a chance for Mississippi State, Houston, Sam Houston State and Louisiana to pick up some much-needed quality wins. For Kentucky and Vanderbilt, they don’t have much else to prove at this point, but these would all be solid wins for them as well. There isn’t one matchup in particular I’m looking forward to seeing. Houston is a team that seems to be on the rise in the rankings and has the most to gain from a good weekend. The Bulldogs are fading in my opinion – could have something to do with the exaggerated road swing – and could use some good wins as well. Either way, these are solid teams, and it will be fun to see what shakes out.

Indiana at San Diego: Fri., 8 pm CT (TheW.TV); Sat., 3 pm CT (TheW.TV); Sat., 7 pm CT (TheW.TV); Sun., 1 pm CT (TheW.TV)

Another great series where we get four games. I was not very high on San Diego entering the season, but after picking up four wins in the Tony Gwynn classic, including one over Arkansas, they are certainly on my radar. I’ve been high on Indiana from the beginning, and after losing their first game of the season, they’ve won six in a row. These are two teams that are probably top 25 worthy, but whichever wins this weekend will supplant themselves in the rankings.

USC at Arkansas: Fri., 3 pm CT (SECN+); Sat., 2 pm CT (SECN+); Sun., 12:30 pm CT (SECN+)

To be honest, the rest of the series this weekend are good-but-not-great. This one intrigues me because Arkansas is coming off a somewhat disappointing trip out west, and now a west coast team that is off to a good start (7-1) travels to Fayetteville. This is a series I fully expect the Hogs to sweep, but if USC can win this series, we’ll be talking a lot more about the Trojans and a lot less about the Hogs.

Other Games to Keep an Eye On:

Stanford-Michigan

UC Irvine at TCU

Ole Miss-Long Beach State

Oklahoma-Alabama

Auburn-BYU

Nebraska-Wichita State

Questions:

Are Alabama and Auburn for real?

Both of these teams enter the weekend undefeated. Alabama may be the most shocking with a first year head coach after winning just five conference games last year – three of them against Auburn. They travel to face a reeling Oklahoma team. Auburn had a big comeback win over South Alabama during the week, and now will host a BYU team that has played well early on. Good weekends from these two teams – specifically Alabama – could go a long way.

Will someone from the Big West finally step up?

I think I asked this question last week, but it still remains unanswered. Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State continue to disappoint – although both have yet another chance to prove themselves against solid competition this weekend. But UC Irvine has been the best team – record-wise – so far, and they can break away as the favorites in the Big West with a good weekend against TCU.

Are the Shockers or Huskers going to impress?

That’s another big series this weekend where the winner could make a huge jump in our rankings. Wichita State is undefeated through just six games, while Nebraska is 5-3 with a couple of loses to Oregon State. We know the Shockers have the talent with two of the top college prospects in Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm. The two have combined for 5 home runs and 14 RBI through six games. If they can pick up a couple of wins this weekend against a solid Nebraska team, watch out.

Final Thoughts:

We’re now about 10 games into the season, so it’s still too early to know just how good – or bad – some of these teams are. I’m hoping we get a little more separation this weekend. I will be in Pensacola for the Cox Diamond Invitational and look forward to seeing Nick Sandlin and Southern Miss on Friday night.