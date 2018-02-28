Latest News
UCLA Claims 7th Win In 2018 With 12-2 Victory Over Fullerton

by David Cohen February 28, 2018 0 comment
Ryan Garcia gave up only 1 run in 5 innings to earn the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral is called out trying to steel third base in the first inning. He was then ejected from the game for protesting the call – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Coach John Savage walks back to the dugout after trying to save his player – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mitchell Berryhill makes a leaping catch in center – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mitchell Berryhill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Strumpf rounds the bases after his 2nd inning solo shot – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Strumpf went 2 for 4 scoring 3 times – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Cuellar scores in the 2nd on Mitchell’s single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jacob Pavletich – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jairus Richards is caught in a run down – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Strumpf starts a double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Gavin Velasquez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jeremy Ydens – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Hank LoForte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mitchell Berryhill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Toglia hit 2 home runs, a single shot in the 8th and a 2 run blast in the 9th. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jace Chamberlin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Chase Strumpf – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mitchell Berryhill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sahid Valenzuela – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mitchell Berryhill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Michael Toglia hit 2 home runs, a single shot in the 8th and a 2 run blast in the 9th – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.

