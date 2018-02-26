College Baseball Daily Week 3 Power Rankings

Another entertaining week of college baseball saw several teams make big jumps in our power rankings, as well as some big name teams taking steps back.

(Ranking; Team; Overall Record; Week 2 Record; Change in Ranking)

Florida 7-1 (4-1) Even

The Gators had a very productive week with a win over a good FAU team, and two wins at Miami. I still have my concerns about this offense, but they’re safe at the top for now.

Oregon State 8-0 (5-0) Up 1

The Beavers had a couple of big wins over a solid Nebraska team, and even came from behind to beat Ohio State. I’m very close to putting this team at one, but need to see them beat a top 25 team first.

Florida State 7-0 (4-0) Up 1

Despite losing their ace, the Seminoles keep on rolling with a win over USF and a sweep over a good Troy team.

Arkansas 5-2 (2-2) Down 2

I applaud the Razorbacks for taking a west coast trip, but for whatever reason they didn’t take their offense with them. They scored 15 runs in their four games this week after scoring 32 in one game against Bucknell.

Texas Tech 7-0 (3-0) Even

No change for Texas Tech as they really weren’t tested this weekend, but they remain perfect.

Stanford 8-0 (5-0) Up 2

This team continues to impress me, and a 4-game sweep over Rice is the most impressive thing I’ve seen so far this year.

TCU 4-2 (2-1) Down 1

A slow week for TCU playing just three games, which included a loss against a Long Beach State team that isn’t as good as they have been in the past.

Kentucky 7-1 (3-1) Down 1

After a close mid-week loss to Xavier, the Wildcats offense got going again over the weekend against Oakland. I’m not sure this offense is close to what it was in 2017.

Texas A&M 7-0 (4-0) Up 1

The Aggies just keep plugging along, but haven’t been tested yet so I’m not sure exactly who they are.

Vanderbilt 7-1 (5-0) Up 1

See above.

Clemson 7-0 (4-0) Up 6

This was a huge weekend for Clemson as they swept a former top 25 team in Dallas Baptist. It looked like the Tigers played like they had something to prove this weekend as they dismantled DBU.

Ole Miss 7-0 (4-0) Up 7

Ole Miss continues to shoot up my rankings after a very impressive sweep over a solid Tulane team. Not many teams have had a better start to the season than Ole Miss.

NC State 7-1 (5-0) Down 1

The Wolfpack had a big week with five wins. I’m not sure why other outlets aren’t as big on NC State, but this is a very good team. They pitched two shutouts against Furman over the weekend.

Southern Miss 5-2 (2-2) Down 1

The Golden Eagles blew a big lead at South Alabama during the week, and then took 2-of-3 against UT-Martin over the weekend. It certainly wasn’t a great week, but they’re still at top 15 team.

South Alabama 7-1 (4-0) Even

The Jaguars got that big comeback win over Southern Miss at home and then had a weekend sweep over Hartford.

North Carolina 3-5 (1-4) Down 7

The Tar Heels had a disastrous week with a couple of mid-week losses and then a series loss against ECU, including a blowout loss on Sunday. This team is sinking fast.

Virginia 4-3 (2-2) Down 3

Another ACC team that has disappointed early. They had losses to VMI and Eastern Kentucky this week.

UCLA 6-1 (3-1) Even

UCLA had two big wins against a good Baylor team over the weekend. Their pitching was very solid this week, giving up 11 runs in four games – just three runs given up in their three wins.

LSU 4-2 (3-1) Up 1

I know I’m moving them up a spot, but it’s mainly because other teams have disappointed. I still don’t like this team, and Texas basically handed them their two wins. Still, they did win two games so they’re safe here for now.

Louisville 7-0 (4-0) Up 3

Louisville keeps winning, which is what you’re supposed to do, but none of their wins mean anything to me right now. I’ll hold my thoughts on them until they play someone in the top 100.

Indiana 6-1 (4-0) Up 5

I wrongly dropped Indiana out of my top 25 last week, and I gladly put them back in this week after four wins, including one over Coastal Carolina. They are now the team to beat in the Big Ten.

John’s 7-0 (4-0) Up 9

St. John’s had a big mid-week win over North Carolina, and then swept the weekend. They are becoming the darlings of college baseball right now.

Houston 4-2 (2-1) Up 6

It was a short week for Houston, but it was impressive enough to move up after taking 2-of-3 on the road against Cal State Fullerton.

Oklahoma 4-4 (3-1) Down 2

The Sooners picked up two wins over a good Holy Cross team, but for whatever reason struggled against Valparaiso going 1-1 against them.

East Carolina 6-1 (3-1) NR

This team makes the biggest jump in our rankings going from not ranked to 25. The only reason I don’t put them higher is because I’m not sure how good North Carolina is. But head coach Cliff Godwin has this team rolling again.

Auburn 8-0 Up 2 Missouri State 4-2 Down 3 Texas 4-3 Down 3 South Florida 3-4 Down 2 Dallas Baptist 3-3 Down 9 Stetson 6-1 Up 3 Arizona 4-3 Up 4 Miami, Fla. 3-4 Up 4 Mississippi State 3-4 Up 5 Nebraska 5-3 Up 3 Missouri 5-3 Down 3 UCONN 4-2 NR UCF 4-3 NR Maryland 3-4 Down 23 Coastal Carolina 7-2 Down 5

Next Five:

Rice

Cal State Fullerton

Wichita State

Duke

Oklahoma State