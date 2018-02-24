Latest News
Home Big West Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Upsets Arkansas 4-3 at The Tony Gwynn Classic
Big WestCBD Photo GalleriesGeneral CBB NewsSEC

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Upsets Arkansas 4-3 at The Tony Gwynn Classic

by David Cohen February 24, 2018 0 comment
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.

You may also like

Ziomek impresses at Vandy

October 20, 2010

Zack Etheredge named Assistant Coach at UCSB

August 4, 2011

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yanko heads back to Pacific

February 28, 2008

Yale shocks South Carolina

March 11, 2008

Wright State releases 2015 Schedule

September 22, 2014

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

World University Games preview: Team Canada

July 17, 2008

World University Baseball in Japan July 30-August 7;...

June 23, 2010

Wood Bats vs Metal Bats

July 21, 2008