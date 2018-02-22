Latest News
One Run Is All Arkansas Needed To Defeat Arizona In Pitchers Duel

by David Cohen February 22, 2018 0 comment

Check out David Cohen’s pictures from the game below.

Kacey Murphy threw 6 scoreless innings for the Razorbacks striking out 6, while giving up only 1 hit – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Arizona’s Randy Labaut only made one mistake in his’s 7 innings of work (5th inning home run to Kjerstad). He struck out 7 giving up only 3 hits – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cameron Cannon – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dominic Fletcher meets his shadow at the centerfield wall as he catches Moniot’s fly ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dominic Fletcher – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matt Fraizer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jax Biggers flips the ball to Carson Shaddy to start a double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cal Stevenson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alfonso Rivas – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cal Stevenson slams on the breaks after rounding third – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cal Stevenson is tagged out by Hunter Wilson at third – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Travis Moniot – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Heston Kjerstad hits a solo home run in the 5th for the only run of the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Randy Labaut watches a deep fly ball go foul. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Heston Kjerstad hits a solo home run in the 5th for the only run of the game – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Haug – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Travis Moniot starts a double play forcing Casey Martin at second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dave Van Horn makes pitching change. Hunter Wilson, Jared Gates, Jax Biggers, Grant Koch – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cesar Salazar – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.

