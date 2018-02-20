Latest News
Mississippi State’s Head Coach Andy Cannizaro to be Relieved of Duties

by Brian FoleyFebruary 20, 2018

Mississippi State is expected to relieve Andy Cannizaro of his duties on Tuesday morning according to 24/7sports.com writer David H. Murray and confirmed to CBD sources. It is expected that former Kentucky and current Mississippi State assistant coach Gary Henderson will serve as the acting head coach the rest of the year. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005. He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications. He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

