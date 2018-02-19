St Mary’s defeats Long Beach State 4-1 on Sunday to clinch Series

David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.