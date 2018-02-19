College Baseball Daily Week 2 Power Rankings

Florida 3-0 Even

It was a ho-hum weekend for the Gators as they did what they are supposed to do against a team like Siena. I would have liked to have seen the offense generate a little more production, but you don’t need much with that pitching staff.

Arkansas 3-0 Up 5

I know it was just Bucknell, but that was a highly impressive weekend for Arkansas, and I started them a little lower than most. My main reason for doing so was because of the uncertainty of Isaiah Campbell, but the stuff I saw from him on Saturday has me believing in the Hogs.

Oregon State 3-0 Down 1

While the Beavers went undefeated over the weekend, I wasn’t highly impressed with their wins. Like Florida, the offense doesn’t need to do much, but I hoped to see them do more.

Florida State 3-0 Up 2

The Seminoles were highly impressive in week one sweeping a pretty good Xavier team. None of the games were even that close as they pitched and hit well coming out of the gate.

Texas Tech 3-0 Down 1

The Red Raiders took care of business over the weekend against Maine, but ace Steven Gingery leaving his start early does not look good.

TCU 2-1 Down 3

TCU suffered an injury of their own with Luken Baker getting hit in the face and missing the final two games of the weekend. The Horned Frogs were lucky to leave Grand Canyon with two wins.

Kentucky 4-0 Down 2

After a couple of scares in their first two games, the Wildcats seemed to settle in and won four games over the weekend.

Stanford 3-0 Up 2

It was a highly impressive weekend for Stanford as they swept Cal State Fullerton. That pitching staff is loaded, and Tristan Beck looks back to form.

North Carolina 2-1 Down 1

I was not overly impressed with the Tar Heels over the weekend, but they did go on the road and pick up two wins over a tough South Florida team. It’s just one weekend, but the pitching is not what I thought it would be for North Carolina.

Texas A&M 3-0 Up 3

The Aggies also had a very impressive weekend with three wins over a very good Rhode Island team. Texas A&M is a team that could really push for a national seed.

Vanderbilt 2-1 Even

The Vanderbilt-Duke series was hard to judge. I couldn’t tell if I was looking at two very good teams, or two mediocre teams at times. But the Commodores won the series at home and stays put until I have more information.

NC State 2-1 Down 3

I admittedly had the Wolfpack too high in my initial rankings, and after a 2-1 weekend against Seton Hall I think they’re in the right place at 12.

Southern Miss 3-0 Up 4

I don’t know that anyone had a better weekend than Southern Miss. Everyone was worried about the pitching staff, but they pretty much shutdown Mississippi State in the sweep.

Virginia 2-1 Up 1

After a rough start to the weekend, Virginia bounced back to pick up a few quality wins.

South Alabama 3-1 Up 3

The Jaguars picked up three quality wins over the weekend, and their only loss came on a walk-off grand slam against Indiana.

Maryland 2-1 Even

Maryland went on the road and took 2-of-3 from Tennessee. I still believe they’re the best team in the Big 10.

Clemson 3-0 Up 2

It wasn’t a pretty weekend for Clemson with three 1-run wins over Williams & Mary, but they did get the sweep.

UCLA 3-0 Up 2

The Bruins offense was very impressive in a sweep against Portland over the weekend.

Ole Miss 3-0 Up 15

Ole Miss makes our biggest jump in week one after a very impressive sweep over Big South favorite Winthrop. I’ll admit I was way off one this one to begin with.

LSU 1-2 Down 8

I’m extremely worried for LSU. They looked really bad this past weekend against a mediocre Notre Dame team. Had it not been for a late rally Friday night they would have gotten swept at home.

Dallas Baptist 3-0 Even

Hard to gauge anything from Dallas Baptist’s opening weekend, but they did what they are supposed to do sweeping Monmouth.

Oklahoma 1-3 Down 8

Another team that had a disappointing weekend was Oklahoma. The Sooners started things off with a good win over Indiana, but then lost three in a row with leader Steele Walker going just 3-for-14 in the three losses.

Louisville 3-0 Even

The Cardinal took care of business over the weekend picking up three easy wins to start the season.

Missouri State 3-1 Up 2

It was good start to the season for the Bears as they were able to pick up three wins over the weekend, including two wins over Texas Southern.

Texas 2-1 Up 3

The Longhorns picked up aa couple of impressive wins over a good Lafayette team and enter the top 25.

Indiana 2-1 Down 4 South Florida 1-2 Down 3 Auburn 3-0 Up 1 Houston 2-1 Down 2 Cal State Fullerton 3-0 Down 5 St. John’s 3-0 Up 4 Rice 2-1 Up 4 Missouri 2-1 Up 6 Stetson 3-0 Up 3 Coastal Carolina 3-0 NR Arizona 3-0 NR Miami, Fla. 2-1 Up 1 Nebraska 3-1 NR Mississippi State 0-3 Down 7 Wake Forest 2-2 Down 9

Next Five:

Winthrop

Duke

South Carolina

West Virginia

UCONN