Flight Delays Couldn’t Stop Cincinnati From Defeating Cal 3-1

by David Cohen February 18, 2018 0 comment

Cincinatti defeated Cal 3-1 on Saturday evening. You can check out David Cohen’s photos from the game below.

J.T. Perez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Mottice – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Mottice – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
J.T. Perez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Treg Haberkorn – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Matt Ladrech – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Murphy – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Treg Haberkorn – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Manny Rodriguez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Manny Rodriguez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Manny Rodriguez – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Mottice – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kyle Mottice – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
