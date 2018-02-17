Latest News
CBD Photo Gallery: UC Irvine Opens Season With 4-0 Victory Over UNR

February 17, 2018

UC-Irvine opened up the 2018 season with a 4-0 victory over Nevada. Here are some of the best shots from the game from David Cohen below.

Joshua Zamora makes a diving stop at third base – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Andre Pallante threw 6.1 scoreless innings, striking out 7 for the win – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Joshua Zamora – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Mark Nowaczewski gave up 3 runs over 6 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Third Base Umpire, Bill Barnes call the out as Cole Krzmarzick limps away after catching Fitzpatrick 3rd inning fly ball crashing into the wall – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jaylon McLaughlin slides into second as Cole Kreuter starts the double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jaylon McLaughlin makes a diving stop up the middle – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keaton Smith tries to turn 2 Christian Koss slides in to break it up – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter knocks in 2 in the 3rd inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Cole Kreuter watches the ball on his 3rd inning 2 RBI double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Nick Anderson scores on Kreuter 3rd inning double. Anderson went 2 for 3, knocking in a run and scoring one – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ryan Fitzpatrick – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Grant Fennell went 1 for 4 – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
MATT REITANO – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jake Palmer rounds third on Koss’s 7th inning RBI single – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Coach Gillespie jokes with home plate umpire Anthony Norris – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

