2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 2. Greyson Jenista (Wichita State)

Number two on our list, and the top hitter overall on our countdown, is Wichita State’s Greyson Jenista.

He was ranked as the best player in the state of Kansas coming out of high school in 2015.

He played in 57 games for Wichita State as a freshman and hit .326 in 172 at-bats with 36 runs scored, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, 32 RBI, 27 strikeouts, 31 walks and a .431 on-base-percentage.

That summer he took a step back in the Cape Cod League hitting just .229 with a home run in 140 at-bats.

But he put up another solid season with Wichita State in 2017 hitting .320 in 228 at-bats with 45 runs scored, 14 doubles, 9 home runs, 41 RBI, 6 stolen bases, 46 strikeouts, 32 walks and a .413 on-base-percentage.

His draft stock soared this past summer when he won the Cape Cod League MVP award by hitting .310 in 142 at-bats with 25 runs scored, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, 16 RBI, 9 stolen bases, 25 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .391 on-base-percentage.

The hit tool for this 6-foot-4, 220 pound junior is elite, and many believe the power will come.

The question on Jenista is where do you play him?

He’s capable of playing first base and just about anywhere in the outfield. He even has the speed to play some center field.

But as the power develops, he profiles more as a corner outfielder or first baseman at the next level.

Wherever he plays, he’s going to hit. The athletic lefty has a very easy swing that doesn’t have a ton of movement.

It will be interesting to see what type of year Jenista has, and how the scouts view him going into the draft. If he hits 10-15 home runs this year and scouts think that correlates to 30-plus home runs in the majors, he’s easily the top hitter in this year’s draft.