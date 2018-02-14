College Baseball Daily Preseason Top 40 Poll

Here is our preseason Top 40 and a few teams that just missed the cut. Obviously preseason polls don’t mean too much, especially with all of the turnover from year-to-year in college baseball, but I feel pretty confident in saying that the College World Series winner in 2018 will come from this list.
- Florida
- Oregon State
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- Kentucky
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Stanford
- Vanderbilt
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Maryland
- Southern Miss
- South Alabama
- Clemson
- UCLA
- Dallas Baptist
- Indiana
- Louisville
- South Florida
- Cal State Fullerton
- Missouri State
- Houston
- Texas
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Wake Forest
- Mississippi State
- Winthrop
- Ole Miss
- St. John’s
- Rice
- Stetson
- Miami, Fla.
- Missouri
- Duke
Just Missed:
Kent State
South Carolina
Coastal Carolina
Central Arkansas
Minnesota