2018 CBD Season Preview

College Baseball Daily Preseason Top 40 Poll

by Jake Mastroianni February 14, 2018 0 comment

Here is our preseason Top 40 and a few teams that just missed the cut. Obviously preseason polls don’t mean too much, especially with all of the turnover from year-to-year in college baseball, but I feel pretty confident in saying that the College World Series winner in 2018 will come from this list.

 

  1. Florida
  2. Oregon State
  3. TCU
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Kentucky
  6. Florida State
  7. Arkansas
  8. North Carolina
  9. NC State
  10. Stanford
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. LSU
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Virginia
  16. Maryland
  17. Southern Miss
  18. South Alabama
  19. Clemson
  20. UCLA
  21. Dallas Baptist
  22. Indiana
  23. Louisville
  24. South Florida
  25. Cal State Fullerton
  26. Missouri State
  27. Houston
  28. Texas
  29. Auburn
  30. West Virginia
  31. Wake Forest
  32. Mississippi State
  33. Winthrop
  34. Ole Miss
  35. St. John’s
  36. Rice
  37. Stetson
  38. Miami, Fla.
  39. Missouri
  40. Duke

 

Just Missed:

Kent State

South Carolina

Coastal Carolina

Central Arkansas

Minnesota

 

 

 

