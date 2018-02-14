2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 3. Shane McClanahan (South Florida)

We continue our top 100 countdown with South Florida left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan at number three.

He was drafted by the New York Mets in the 26th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, but elected to go to college where he sat out his freshman season due to an injury.

He came back stronger than ever in 2017 posting a 3.20 ERA in 76 innings pitched with 104 strikeouts, 36 walks, 48 hits and a WHIP of 1.11.

McClanahan was named a Freshman All-American by just about every outlet and instantly became one of the most dominant left-handed pitchers in college baseball.

The 6-foot-2, 188 pound lefty is still very raw with just a year of college experience under his belt, but there is a ton of projectability there and a very high ceiling.

His fastball sits in the mid-90s but has a lot of late life. His secondary pitches could use some refining, but they both have the chance to be plus pitches.

Throwing for a low arm slot the ball almost looks like it’s fired out of a sling shot, but that also leads to some wildness and inconsistency.

Even though McClanahan has certainly been good, they hype on him is for how good people believe he can become.