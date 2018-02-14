2018 CBD Preseason All-American Teams

With the college baseball season nearly upon us, we’ll give you our Preseason All-Americans. The field is absolutely stacked this year with great players, so choosing who makes our first and second team was very difficult. But we believe we’ve highlighted some of the best players in the country, and we can’t wait to see how these players perform during the 2018 season.

First Team:

C: Joey Bart (Georgia Tech)

1B: Greyson Jenista (Wichita State)

2B: Nick Madrigal (Oregon State)

SS: Jeremy Eierman (Missouri State)

3B: Alec Bohm (Wichita State)

OF: Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama)

OF: Griffin Conine (Duke)

OF: Tristan Pompey (Kentucky)

DH: Luken Baker (TCU)

SP: Brady Singer (Florida)

SP: Shane McClanahan (South Florida)

SP: Casey Mize (Auburn)

RP: Michael Byrne (Florida)

RP: Nick Sandlin (Southern Miss)

Second Team:

C: Shea Langeliers (Baylor)

1B: Seth Beer (Clemson)

2B: Braden Shewmake (Texas A&M)

SS: Nico Hoerner (Stanford)

3B: Jonathan India (Florida)

OF: Steele Walker (Oklahoma)

OF: Zach Watson (LSU)

OF: Jake McCarthy (Virginia)

DH: Niko Hulsizer (Morehead State)

SP: Logan Gilbert (Stetson)

SP: Ryan Rolison (Ole Miss)

SP: Jackson Kowar (Florida)

RP: Dallas Woolfolk (Ole Miss)

RP: Josh Hiatt (North Carolina)