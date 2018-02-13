2018 CBD College World Series Predictions

It’s that time of the year to make our College World Series predictions. We know things will change throughout the season, that’s what makes baseball so much fun and unpredictable. But we’d like to tell you who we think will make the College World Series and ultimately hold the trophy.

Brian Foley (Editor):

Oregon State (Winner)

2. Florida State Kentucky Houston Florida TCU Louisville UConn

Explanation: Oregon State has a ton of talent back and the return of Luke Heimlich helps the Beavers rotation with one of the best coaches in the country. Also, Madrigal and Grenier have become one of the best infielder combos in the country.

Jake Mastroianni (Assistant Editor):

Florida Oregon State (Winner) TCU Texas Tech Kentucky Florida State Arkansas North Carolina

Explanation: While I think there is a lot of confusion outside of the top eight in college baseball this year, I think these teams are easily the favorites right now to reach Omaha. As for the Beavers winning it all, I just think Oregon State is going to be hungrier than ever to win this year after having one of the best seasons in college baseball history fall short last year in the semi-finals. They have a ton of talent coming back and I think this team plays on fire all year again but finishes it off with a College World Series title.

Aaron Peterson (Contributing Writer):

Oregon State (Winner) Florida Texas Tech North Carolina Florida State Arkansas UCLA TCU

Explanation: The Oregon State Beavers look to be the most well rounded team heading into the season. They return most of their core guys from last season’s 56-win team. Shortstop Nick Madrigal is a serious contender for the National Player of the Year. The depth of their pitching and a strong offensive lineup should propel them to the top.