2018 Pac-12 Preseason Poll Released

SAN FRANCISCO – In a polling of the Pac-12 baseball coaches, OREGON STATE has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the Conference title for the third-straight year.

Oregon State was the 2017 Pac-12 Champion with a 27-3 Conference record and a historic 56-6 record overall for a .903 winning percentage. OSU became the fifth NCAA baseball team all-time to end the season with better than a .900 winning percentage and are now tied for the fourth highest. The Beavers return NCBWA/ Pac-12 Coach of the Year Pat Casey, Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year Luke Heimlich and Pac-12 Player of the Year/ Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Madrigal.

Stanford was picked to finish second overall with 89 points after taking second in the league last season (42-16, 21-9) and earned the Cardinals’ 30th NCAA regional appearance.

UCLA tallied 84 points to hold third place. ARIZONA was picked to finish in fourth place with 68 points. CALIFORNIA totaled 56 points to round out the top five.

OREGON finished sixth in the polling, picking up 51 points. WASHINGTON finished seventh with 50 points. ARIZONA STATE finishes eighth with 41 points. USC tallied 31 points in ninth place. WASHINGTON STATE was tabbed to finish in 10th place with 19 points while UTAH totaled 16 points in 11th.

The following are the results of the preseason coaches’ poll. Ten points are awarded for a first-place vote, nine points for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams.

2018 Pac-12 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll