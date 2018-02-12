2018 NCAA Preseason Regional Projections for February 12th

The 2018 College Baseball Season starts up on Friday afternoon so it is time for our way too early look at the NCAA Regional Projections. Here is how we see the brackets look when the season ends in June. Remember, there is plenty of time before we can take these projections seriously but it is always a fun exercise.
|1. Florida (1)*
2. Miami FL
3. Stetson *
4. Bethune-Cookman *
|1. UCLA
2. NC State
3. Oklahoma
4. Grand Canyon *
|1. Kentucky (8)
2. UNC Greensboro *
3. Duke
4. Oklahoma State
|1. Louisville
2. Maryland *
3. Arizona
4. Wright State *
|1. TCU (5)
2. Houston *
3. Texas
4. Sam Houston State
|1. Ole Miss
2. Southern Mississippi *
3. McNeese State *
4. Michigan
|1. Florida State (4) *
2. South Alabama *
3. UCF
4. Kent State *
|1. Vanderbilt
2. Clemson
3. Tennessee Tech *
4. Binghamton *
|1. Texas Tech (3) *
2. Dallas Baptist *
3. FAU
4. Marist *
|1. Stanford
2. BYU *
3. New Mexico *
4. Georgia Tech
|1. Arkansas (6)
2. Missouri State
3. Oral Roberts *
4. Arkansas Pine-Bluff *
|1. Cal State Fullerton *
2. Mississippi State
3. San Diego
4. St. Louis *
|1. North Carolina (7)
2. UNC-Wilmington *
3. Winthrop *
4. St. John’s *
|1. LSU
2. Indiana
3. Louisiana
4. Wake Forest
|1. Oregon State (2) *
2. West Virginia
3. Virginia
4. Navy *
|1. Texas A&M
2. South Carolina
3. Bryant University *
4. Yale *
Projected Conference Champions
Conference
Projected Champ
|America East
|Binghamton
|American Athletic Conference
|Houston
|Atlantic 10
|St. Louis
|ACC
|Florida State
|Atlantic Sun
|Stetson
|Big 10
|Maryland
|Big 12
|Texas Tech
|Big East
|St. John’s
|Big South
|Winthrop
|Big West
|Cal State Fullerton
|CAA
|UNC-Wilmington
|Conference USA
|Southern Miss
|Horizon League
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Yale
|MAAC
|Marist
|MAC
|Kent State
|MEAC
|Bethune-Cookman
|Missouri Valley
|Dallas Baptist
|Mountain West
|New Mexico
|Northeast Conference
|Bryant University
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Tennessee Tech
|Pac-12
|Oregon State
|Patriot League
|Navy
|SEC
|Florida
|Southern Conference
|UNC-Greensboro
|Southland Conference
|McNeese State
|SWAC
|Arkansas Pine-B;uff
|Summit League
|Oral Roberts
|Sun Belt
|South Alabama
|West Coast Conference
|BYU
|WAC
|Grand Canyon