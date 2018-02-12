Latest News
2018 NCAA Preseason Regional Projections for February 12th

by Brian Foley February 12, 2018 0 comment

The 2018 College Baseball Season starts up on Friday afternoon so it is time for our way too early look at the NCAA Regional Projections. Here is how we see the brackets look when the season ends in June. Remember, there is plenty of time before we can take these projections seriously but it is always a fun exercise.

1. Florida (1)*
2. Miami FL
3. Stetson *
4. Bethune-Cookman *		1. UCLA
2. NC State
3. Oklahoma
4. Grand Canyon *
1. Kentucky (8)
2. UNC Greensboro *
3. Duke
4. Oklahoma State		1. Louisville
2. Maryland *
3. Arizona
4. Wright State *
1. TCU (5)
2. Houston *
3. Texas
4. Sam Houston State		1. Ole Miss
2. Southern Mississippi *
3. McNeese State *
4. Michigan
1. Florida State (4) *
2. South Alabama *
3. UCF
4. Kent State *		1. Vanderbilt
2. Clemson
3. Tennessee Tech *
4. Binghamton *
1. Texas Tech (3) *
2. Dallas Baptist *
3. FAU
4. Marist *		1. Stanford
2. BYU *
3. New Mexico *
4. Georgia Tech
1. Arkansas (6)
2. Missouri State
3. Oral Roberts *
4. Arkansas Pine-Bluff *		1. Cal State Fullerton *
2. Mississippi State
3. San Diego
4. St. Louis *
1. North Carolina (7)
2. UNC-Wilmington *
3. Winthrop *
4. St. John’s *		1. LSU
2. Indiana
3. Louisiana
4. Wake Forest
1. Oregon State (2) *
2. West Virginia
3. Virginia
4. Navy *		1. Texas A&M
2. South Carolina
3. Bryant University *
4. Yale *

Projected Conference Champions

Conference

Projected Champ

America EastBinghamton
American Athletic ConferenceHouston
Atlantic 10St. Louis
ACCFlorida State
Atlantic SunStetson
Big 10Maryland
Big 12Texas Tech
Big EastSt. John’s
Big SouthWinthrop
Big WestCal State Fullerton
CAAUNC-Wilmington
Conference USASouthern Miss
Horizon LeagueWright State
Ivy LeagueYale
MAACMarist
MACKent State
MEACBethune-Cookman
Missouri ValleyDallas Baptist
Mountain WestNew Mexico
Northeast ConferenceBryant University
Ohio Valley ConferenceTennessee Tech
Pac-12Oregon State
Patriot LeagueNavy
SECFlorida
Southern ConferenceUNC-Greensboro
Southland ConferenceMcNeese State
SWACArkansas Pine-B;uff
Summit LeagueOral Roberts
Sun BeltSouth Alabama
West Coast ConferenceBYU
WACGrand Canyon
