2018 NCAA Preseason Regional Projections for February 12th

The 2018 College Baseball Season starts up on Friday afternoon so it is time for our way too early look at the NCAA Regional Projections. Here is how we see the brackets look when the season ends in June. Remember, there is plenty of time before we can take these projections seriously but it is always a fun exercise.

1. Florida (1)*

2. Miami FL

3. Stetson *

4. Bethune-Cookman * 1. UCLA

2. NC State

3. Oklahoma

4. Grand Canyon * 1. Kentucky (8)

2. UNC Greensboro *

3. Duke

4. Oklahoma State 1. Louisville

2. Maryland *

3. Arizona

4. Wright State * 1. TCU (5)

2. Houston *

3. Texas

4. Sam Houston State 1. Ole Miss

2. Southern Mississippi *

3. McNeese State *

4. Michigan 1. Florida State (4) *

2. South Alabama *

3. UCF

4. Kent State * 1. Vanderbilt

2. Clemson

3. Tennessee Tech *

4. Binghamton * 1. Texas Tech (3) *

2. Dallas Baptist *

3. FAU

4. Marist * 1. Stanford

2. BYU *

3. New Mexico *

4. Georgia Tech 1. Arkansas (6)

2. Missouri State

3. Oral Roberts *

4. Arkansas Pine-Bluff * 1. Cal State Fullerton *

2. Mississippi State

3. San Diego

4. St. Louis * 1. North Carolina (7)

2. UNC-Wilmington *

3. Winthrop *

4. St. John’s * 1. LSU

2. Indiana

3. Louisiana

4. Wake Forest 1. Oregon State (2) *

2. West Virginia

3. Virginia

4. Navy * 1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Bryant University *

4. Yale *

Projected Conference Champions