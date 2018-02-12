2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 5. Logan Gilbert (Stetson)

We finally enter the top five of our 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown with Stetson starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.

Coming out of high school he was just the 75th best prospect in the state of Florida according to Perfect Game, but he’s turned himself into a top five player at the collegiate level.

As a freshman in 2016 he posted a 2.74 ERA in 49 innings pitched — 21 games, 5 starts — with 43 strikeouts, 27 walks, 44 hits and a 1.45 WHIP.

That following summer he played in the Cal Ripken League where he had a 1.71 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched with 28 strikeouts, 14 walks, 13 hits and a 1.03 WHIP.

Gilbert really took off as a sophomore for Stetson by going 10-0 with a 2.02 ERA in 89 innings pitched with 107 strikeouts, 26 walks, 65 hits and a 1.02 ERA.

It was really encouraging to see his walk totals come down. He walked one less batter during his sophomore season despite throwing 40 more innings.

After the season he was named the 2017 ASUN Pitcher of the Year.

This past summer he pitched in the Cal Ripkin League again and posted a 1.72 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts, 4 walks, 24 hits and a 0.90 WHIP.

The stuff has always been there for Gilbert, but he’s really improved his command in college, which has made the 6-foot-6 righty one of the best pitchers in the country.

He features a fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s, as well as a change-up and curveball that both sit in the low 80s.

It’s a very simple delivery for Gilbert as he makes it look so easy on the mound. I think the ceiling is very high for Gilbert at the next level.