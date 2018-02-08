Latest News
Home 2018 Preseason Coaches Poll 2018 SEC Preseason Poll Released
2018 Preseason Coaches PollSEC

2018 SEC Preseason Poll Released

by Brian Foley February 8, 2018 0 comment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Florida has been predicted to win the 2018 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the annual preseason poll released Thursday. The Preseason All-SEC First and Second Teams, as determined by the head coaches, were also announced.

Florida, the defending NCAA champion, garnered 12 first place votes, while Arkansas and Texas A&M had one each. The Gators were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, while Arkansas was the favorite to win the SEC Western Division. Since 1996, the SEC has named a regular season champion as well as a tournament champion. Prior to 1996, the tournament champion was considered the SEC champion.

Points were compiled on a descending basis for each division. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team, and each coach also voted for one team as an overall conference champion.

For the second consecutive year, two Preseason All-SEC Teams were selected by the SEC head coaches. Thirteen of the 14 schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Florida leading the way with five total selections. Arkansas garnered four selections, while Kentucky had three. The Gators also claimed an SEC-best three first-team accolades.

The 2018 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 16, with conference play set to begin March 16.

The SEC led the nation with eight selections to the NCAA Baseball Tournament in 2017, and the championship series of the College World Series featured an All-SEC final between Florida and LSU.

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

Florida – 91
Kentucky – 74
Vanderbilt – 72
South Carolina – 50
Georgia – 41
Missouri – 32
Tennessee – 25

Western Division

Arkansas – 90
Texas A&M – 72
Ole Miss – 62
LSU – 59
Mississippi State – 44
Auburn – 38
Alabama – 20
SEC Champion: Florida (12), Arkansas (1), Texas A&M (1)

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt
2B: Cobie Vance, Alabama
SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Jonathan India, Florida
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
SP: Casey Mize, Auburn
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Second Team
C: JJ Schwarz, Florida
1B: Kameron Misner, Missouri
2B: Luke Becker, Kentucky
SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas
3B: George Janca, Texas A&M
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina
DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida
SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky
SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas
RP: Dallas Woolfolk, Ole Miss

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Ziomek impresses at Vandy

October 20, 2010

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yale shocks South Carolina

March 11, 2008

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wichita State names Todd Butler as Head Coach

June 16, 2013

Who is going to make 2009 CWS?

July 2, 2008

Who has the Worst Uniforms in College Baseball?

September 6, 2011

White Sox ink first-round pick Gordon Beckham

August 13, 2008

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 4, 2011

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 5, 2011