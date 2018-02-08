Latest News
2018 America East Preseason Poll Released

February 8, 2018

BOSTON – Reigning America East baseball regular-season champion Binghamton is the conference’s 2018 preseason favorite after it won 30 games for the second-straight season a year ago. The voting was conducted by the conference’s seven head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

Binghamton, a unanimous selection, received all six possible first-place votes and 36 points. Maine followed in second place with 29 points while Stony Brook, which earned the final first-place tally, was third with 28 points. Here is the full poll:

2018 #AEBASE Preseason Coaches’ Poll 
1. Binghamton (6 1st-place votes), 36 pts – unanimous selection
2. Maine, 29
3. Stony Brook. 28 (1)
4. Albany, 17
5. UMass Lowell, 16
6. UMBC, 15
7. Hartford, 6

The top six teams in the standings will qualify for the #AEBASE championship, which will take place May 23-26 at the University of Maine, which will host for the first time since 2004.

