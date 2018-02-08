Latest News
2018 ACC Baseball TV Schedule Released

by Brian Foley February 8, 2018 0 comment

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) — The 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball broadcast schedule was announced today, and includes 421 games across ESPN and regional networks. The 421 games is the most in league history and an increase of almost 250 games since 2016.

The ACC will be featured on ESPNU six times, including Duke at Wake Forest on April 9, North Carolina vs. NC State on April 17 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Florida State at Boston College on April 21 at Fenway Park, North Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina on April 24, Florida State at Clemson on May 7, and Georgia Tech at Virginia on May 14.

The 2018 ACC Baseball Championship, scheduled for May 22-27 in Durham, North Carolina, will be televised in its entirety, with games on Tuesday through Saturday on the league’s regional sports networks and Sunday’s championship on ESPN2.

All games on ACC Network Extra can be streamed on the ESPN App.

The broadcast schedule includes 201 of the 210 games in conference play this year and 421 of all 452 home games for ACC teams.

The ACC baseball broadcast schedule announced today does not include road games against nonconference competition, and additional games may be added at a later date.

Full TV Schedule (PDF)

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

