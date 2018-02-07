Latest News
Home ACC Virginia Tech Baseball holds Annual Media Day
ACC

Virginia Tech Baseball holds Annual Media Day

by Brian Foley February 7, 2018 0 comment

Virginia Tech held their annual media day on Wednesday afternoon where head coach John Szefc answered some questions about the upcoming year. You can check out the full video below.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

YD wins the Cape Cod League

August 15, 2006

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Wright State to host 2013 Ron Fraser Classic

February 8, 2013

WREK talks with GT’s Danny Hall

February 16, 2010

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wooten set to move to Closer Role

February 3, 2008

Wiswall named Top New England Prospect in CCBL

August 14, 2009

Winthrop Hires Clemson’s Tom Riginos As New Head...

July 30, 2010

Will Boston College commit to Baseball?

July 18, 2016

Wilkins joins Pepperdine Baseball Staff

July 31, 2009