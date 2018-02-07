2018 MAAC Preseason Baseball Poll and Team

EDISON, NJ – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced today that Marist College was selected as the 2018 MAAC Baseball Preseason favorite, based on a vote by the leagues’ 11 head coaches. Siena College senior first basemen Joe Drpich earned the Preseason Player of the Year honor.

The reigning MAAC Baseball Champions, Marist (32-23, 16-8 MAAC) received seven first-place votes for 113 points in the Preseason Poll. The Red Foxes claimed their sixth MAAC Baseball Championship, which are the second-most in conference history, and the most among current members (former member Le Moyne has eight MAAC Championships). Marist went on to face eventual National Champions Florida, and Bethune-Cookman in the 2017 NCAA Gainesville Regional.

Last season, the Red Foxes led the league in runs scored (331), stolen bases (100), strikeouts (446), fewest runs allowed (241), fewest home runs allowed (16), and fielding percentage (.973). Marist ranked second in batting average (.278), second in on-base percentage (.372), fourth in home runs (28), and second in ERA (4.02).

Canisius College placed second in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll with two first-place votes and 107 overall points. The Golden Griffins finished the 2017 season (35-22, 16-8 MAAC), and were the No. 3 seed in the championship. Canisius is led by first-year head coach Matt Mazurek, who was promoted after 12 years as an assistant on the Griffs’ coaching staff. Canisius ranked third in the league in batting average (.273), first in on-base percentage (.377), second in runs scored (322), tied for second in hits (506), and second in RBI (279).

Fairfield University (91) was selected third in the poll and earned one first-place vote, followed by Niagara University (88) in fourth with one first-place vote, and Monmouth University (80) in fifth. Iona College (67) placed sixth, Siena (47) in seventh, and Quinnipiac University (44) was picked eighth. Rider University (39), Manhattan College (34), and Saint Peter’s (16) round out the Preseason Coaches’ Poll in the final three slots.

Drpich was tabbed the 2018 MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, after he was named to the 2017 All-MAAC First Team as a junior. The first baseman hit .346 (63-182) with 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 49 games last season. He ranked fifth in the conference in batting average, first in slugging percentage (.577), tied for second in RBI, second in home runs, and tied for third in total bases (105).

The Preseason All-MAAC Team is comprised of one pitcher, one catcher, four infielders (first base, second base, third base, shortstop), four outfielders, one designated hitter, and one utility. Marist, Niagara, and Siena each placed a league-high two student-athletes on the Preseason All-MAAC Team.

Marist’s Charlie Jerla (pitcher) and Manhattan’s Fabian Pena (catcher) make up the team’s battery. Siena’s Drpich (first base), Jordan Bishop (second base), Fairfield’s Jack Gethings (third base), and Niagara’s Greg Cullen (shortstop) were selected to the team on the infield. In the outfield are Fairfield’s Drew Arciuolo (unanimous selection), Iona’s Fran Kinsey, Marist’s Frankie Gregoire (unanimous selection), and Niagara’s Trevor McCauley. At designated hitter is Quinnipiac’s Liam Scafariello and utility is Canisius’ Liam Wilson.

The 2018 MAAC Baseball Championship takes place May 23-27, at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island, NY. This year marks the first year of a three-year agreement that the six-team, double elimination championships will be­ held at Richmond County Bank Ballpark. For more information on the 2018 MAAC Baseball Championship, visit maacsporst.com/baseball.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll 1. Marist (7) 113 2. Canisius (2) 107 3. Fairfield (1) 91 4. Niagara (1) 88 5. Monmouth 80 6. Iona 67 7. Siena 47 8. Quinnipiac 44 9. Rider 39 10. Manhattan 34 11. Saint Peter’s 16

Preseason All-MAAC Team Name Position Institution Charlie Jerla Pitcher Marist Fabian Pena Catcher Manhattan Joe Drpich First Base Siena Jordan Bishop Second Base Siena Jack Gethings Third Base Fairfield Greg Cullen Shortstop Niagara Drew Arciuolo* Outfield Fairfield Fran Kinsey Outfield Iona Frankie Gregoire* Outfield Marist Trevor McCauley Outfield Niagara Liam Scafariello Designated Hitter Quinnipiac Liam Wilson Utility Canisius *denotes unanimous selection

Preseason Player of the Year Name Position Institution Joe Drpich First Base Siena