2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 8. Jackson Kowar (Florida)

We continue our 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown with Jackson Kowar who comes in at number eight on our list.

The Florida Gator right-handed pitcher was ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of North Carolina coming out of high school in 2015, and the top right-handed pitcher in the state by Perfect Game.

As a freshman in 2016 he appeared in 12 games and made six starts, while posting a 3.37 ERA in 34.2 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts, 10 walks, 34 hits and a 1.29 WHIP.

This past season as a sophomore the ERA was not quite as impressive at 4.08, and the WHIP wasn’t great either at 1.48. But he did win 12 games and was 12-0 before losing his final start of the season in the College World Series.

Still, he struck out 84 batters in 108 innings pitched, while issuing 44 walks and giving up 116 hits.

He also clinched the College World Series title for Florida by pitching 1.2 scoreless innings and picking up the save.

The Florida Gators website now has him listed at 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, which would make him an inch taller and five pounds heavier than last year.

Kowar is a very lanky looking pitcher on the mound, but that tall frame allows him to get on the hitters quick. He almost delivers the ball while falling away to the first base side, which creates a lot of movement in on right-handed hitters.

His fastball can get into the upper 90s, but he mainly sits in the mid-to-low 90s. But his best pitch is a change-up, which comes in hot and then falls off the table.

There is no doubt the skill is there for Kowar, he just has to be more consistent. I think most people are thinking we see that consistency from him as a junior, which is why a lot of people are high on him this year.