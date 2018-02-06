2018 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State has been selected as the 2018 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball preseason favorite in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches, while North Carolina was tabbed as the favorite in the Coastal Division.

The Seminoles were picked by 10 coaches as the team to beat in the conference. The Tar Heels picked up three votes and Wake Forest received one vote for overall conference champion.

Florida State led the way in the Atlantic Division with 95 points, followed by Louisville (78), Clemson (70), NC State (53), Wake Forest (52), Boston College (25), and Notre Dame (19). The Seminoles were selected as division favorites by 13 coaches, with Wake Forest getting one vote for division champion.

Twelve coaches picked North Carolina to win the Coastal Division, with Virginia receiving two votes for first place. The Tar Heels tallied 96 points, ahead of the Cavaliers (83), Duke (62), Miami (60), Georgia Tech (46), Virginia Tech (27), and Pitt (18).

The ACC has had at least seven teams earn bids to the NCAA Championship in each of the last nine years and has had at least one team in the College World Series for 12 consecutive seasons. Last year, the ACC led all conferences with 20 All-Americans and had 75 players selected in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Nine different ACC teams have been ranked in the five national polls that have been announced so far, led by Florida State and North Carolina, both of which have been in the top 10 in every poll.

2018 ACC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

Overall Champion

Florida State (10)

North Carolina (3)

Wake Forest (1)

Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (13) – 95

2. Louisville – 78

3. Clemson – 70

4. NC State – 53

5. Wake Forest (1) – 52

6. Boston College – 25

7. Notre Dame – 19

Coastal Division

1. North Carolina (12) – 96

2. Virginia (2) – 83

3. Duke – 62

4. Miami – 60

5. Georgia Tech – 46

6. Virginia Tech – 27

7. Pitt – 18