2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 10. Kris Bubic (Stanford)

We enter the top 10 of our 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown with Stanford left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic.

As a freshman in 2016 he appeared in 21 games, making six starts and posting a 3.26 ERA in 47 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts, 26 walks, 46 hits and a 1.53 WHIP.

That following summer he pitched in the New England Collegiate League where he posted a 4.08 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts and a save. Bubic walked 16 and allowed 30 hits for a WHIP of 1.63.

He made major adjustments from his freshman to sophomore season. In 2017 he had an ERA of 2.79 in 90 innings pitched with 96 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.22 after issuing 31 walks and just 79 hits.

The lefty continued that success into the summer where he was named the 2017 Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.65 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts, 7 walks, 23 hits and a WHIP of 0.93.

The 6-foot-3, 220 pound lefty from San Jose, Calif. features a fastball in the low 90’s and a change-up and curveball that both sit in the mid-to-upper 70s.

He’s a downhill pitcher that is able to create a lot of groundball outs when he’s working well at the lower half of the strike zone.

Bubic doesn’t possess stuff that will overwhelm you, even though is change-up is a plus pitch, but his size, durability, and ability to command the lower half of the strike zone make him a good bet to be a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher at the next level.