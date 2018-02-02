2018 NCBWA Division 2 Poll Released

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) continues its tradition of NCAA Division II polls with its 2018 weekly surveys. Weekly polls will continue each week throughout the season.

2018 NCBWA DIVISION II PRESEASON POLL (FEB. 1)

Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.

1. Delta State [8] Cleveland, Miss. 45-13 433 4

2. West Chester [8] West Chester, Pa. 44-11 416 14

3. Colorado Mesa [1] Grand Junction, Colo. 50-12 400 t12

4. UC San Diego La Jolla, Calif. 44-19 382 23

5. Tampa Tampa, Fla. 39-14 359 10

6. St. Thomas Aquinas Sparkill, N.Y. 44-17 357 –

7. Mount Olive [1] Mount Olive, N.C. 48-10 348 1

8. Emporia State Emporia, Kansas 42-13 323 t12

t9. North Georgia Dahlonega, Ga. 46-12 270 9

t9. Quincy Quincy, Ill. 37-23 270 –

11. Mercyhurst Erie, Pa. 38-8 263 3

12. Southern New Hampshire Manchester, N.H. 43-11 252 6

13. Azusa Pacific Azusa, Calif. 42-12 248 11

14. Northwood Midland, Mich. 46-13 194 8

15. Nova Southeastern Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 35-18 184 17

16. Lubbock Christian, Lubbock, Texas 38-16 180 25

17. Minnesota State Mamkato, Minn. 37-22 168 7

18. Catawba Salisbury, N.C. 40-17 162 22

19. Dixie State St. George, Utah 39-14-1 125 16

20. Angelo State San Angelo, Texas 43-15 89 5

21. St. Cloud State St. Cloud, Minn. 41-18 84 20

22. Chico State Chico, Calif. 45-11 67 2

23. UNC Pembroke Pembroke, N.C. 41-17 56 –

24. West Alabama Livingston, Ala. 38-21 44 –

25. Southern Indiana Evansville, Ind. 32-21 42 19

Also receiving votes: Seton Hill, Pa. (36-20) 29; California Baptist (35-18) 23; Lindenwood, Mo. (40-20) 21; New Haven, Conn. (31-13) 14; USC Aiken (40-15) 13; Florida Southern (35-17) 10; West Texas A&M (36-18) 9; Cal Poly Pomona (34-22) 6.

