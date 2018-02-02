2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 11. Tristan Pompey (Kentucky)

Number 11 on our countdown is one my favorite players in college baseball. Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey is as exciting a player as you’ll see in college baseball this year.

One of my favorite moments from the 2017 season was when he hit a grand slam off Alex Faedo in the final regular season weekend.

But going back to his high school days, he led the Canadian Junior National Team to the World Championships in 2015. He was ranked as the fifth best Canadian prospect for the 2015 MLB Draft by Baseball America.

As a freshman things didn’t off to a great start, hitting just .233 in 150 at-bats with 25 runs scored, 8 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 20 walks, 48 strikeouts and a .328 on-base-percentage.

However, he burst onto the scene his sophomore season hitting .361 in 266 at-bats with 70 runs scored, 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 9 stolen bases, 46 walks, 56 strikeouts and a .464 on-base-percentage.

Those numbers led to him being named First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American.

This past summer he played 23 games in the Cape Cod League and his numbers were not nearly as impressive. Pompey hit just .230 in 87 at-bats with 7 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 7 walks, 24 strikeouts and a .284 on-base-percentage.

The tall, 6-foot-4 junior has an open stance and uses a pretty big leg kick before stepping towards the pitcher. There is a lot of timing involved in this swing, but when he times it up right he makes consistent, hard contact.

With just one great season under his belt, I’m really curious to see how Pompey does in 2018. As it sits right now he’s a possible top 15 MLB Draft pick.

I don’t think his stock can go much higher, but if he has a down year and falls we could selfishly see him back in 2019; however unlikely that scenario may be.