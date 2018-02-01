2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 12. Travis Swaggerty (South Alabama)

We move on in our countdown to South Alabama outfielder Travis Swaggerty who comes in at number 12 on our list.

He really had a very solid freshman season in 2016 hitting .303 with a .431 on-base-percentage in 218 at-bats. The left-handed hitter also scored 47 runs with 12 doubles, 4 home runs, 27 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 42 walks and 49 strikeouts.

After that season he was named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, and he was named to the Tallahassee Regional All-Tournament team.

In 2017 he really broke out by hitting .361 with 54 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 47 walks, 43 strikeouts and a .487 on-base-percentage.

This past summer he played just two games in the Cape Cod League, but spent most of the summer with the USA National Collegiate Team.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound lefty has a little bit of an open stance, and then he kind of turns his foot in a circle before stepping towards the pitcher.

This footwork would seem to make him weak against the breaking ball, and also makes it appear that he’s simply a pull hitter. However, he’s found a way to make it work for him to this point.

His upper half is very swing with a good path through the zone. He’s able to generate a lot of power with a violent swing.

I talked to South Alabama head coach Mark Calvi recently who said Swaggerty is one of the hardest workers he’s ever had.

There is no doubt this is a very talented hitter that should have another huge year for the Jaguars before making the jump to the next level.