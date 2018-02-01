2018 Big 12 Preseason Poll

For the first time since 1999, Texas Tech topped the preseason coaches’ poll as the 2018 Big 12 baseball season approaches. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.

Texas Tech and TCU, the 2017 Big 12 regular season co-champions, were predicted to finish No. 1 and 2 respectively in the preseason ledger. The Red Raiders earned five-of-nine first-place votes and finished atop with 61 points. TCU collected four first-place votes for a total of 60 points.

Texas ranked third (42), Oklahoma fourth (40) and West Virginia fifth (38). Kansas and Oklahoma State tied for sixth with 26 points, while Baylor (22) and K-State (9) rounded out the poll.

The 2018 season begins on Friday, Feb. 16, with conference play starting the weekend of March 16.

2018 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL