2018 UC Riverside Alumni Game

by David Cohen January 31, 2018 0 comment

UC-Riverside held their annual Alumni game over the weekend. David Cohen was on hand for the game and you can check out his pictures below.

Jr. Anthony Lepre – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Red Sox/UCR Alumni Joe Kelly – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sr. AJ Sawyer – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
So. Connor Cannon – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Fr. Brenden Avventino – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
So. Kevin Wesy – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Head Coach Troy Percival and Former Head Coach Doug Smith – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Fr. Robert Cruz – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
So. Skyler De Los Reyes – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Fr. Brenden Avventino – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jr. Anthony Lepre – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Rs. Sr. Tony Gudino – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Sr. Jared Morton – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
So Skyler De Los Reyes – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Cohen brings his 35 year sports photography experience to College Baseball Daily. In the late 70's he studied journalism at Pierce Community College and Sports Photography at Cal Stat Northridge. While at Pierce he photographed their annual rodeo. He's spent most of his time covering high school baseball in Souther California's Inland Empire, and the last 4 years he added photographing Big West baseball in Southern California. Thoughout his 35 year career his work has been published in the LA Times, Daily News, Press Enterprise, North County Times, The Valley News.

