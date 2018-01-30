2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 14. Steele Walker (Oklahoma)

Another outfielder makes our list as number 14 is Oklahoma’s Steele Walker.

As a freshman at Oklahoma in 2016 he hit .290 in 210 at-bats with 35 runs scored, 17 doubles, 3 home runs, 32 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 19 walks, 27 strikeouts and a .352 on-base-percentage.

That led to him being a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, as well as receiving an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and being named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

In the summer of that year he played in the Northwoods League where he hit .406 in 212 at-bats with 47 runs scored, 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 31 RBI, 4 stolen bases, 26 walks, 17 strikeouts and a .479 on-base-percentage.

Walker carried that momentum into his sophomore season in 2017 when he hit .333 in 222 at-bats with 49 runs scored, 16 doubles, 3 triples, 8 home runs, 51 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 25 walks, 39 strikeouts and a .413 on-base-percentage.

He received First Team All-Big 12 honors after that season.

This past summer he played just eight games in the Cape Cod League, hitting .280 in 25 at-bats with a home run. But he also spent part of his summer with the USA Collegiate National Team where he hit .333 with 2 home runs.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pound junior from Prosper, Texas will has a chance to be one of the first college outfielders taken in this year’s MLB Draft.

Walker has a very simple, compact swing with a wide stance. His front foot doesn’t leave the ground, he just pivots on it for timing and then uses his upper body in his swing.

The one knock is that he doesn’t give you much speed, so you kind of hope he grows into his power, which I think he will.

This is a very good hitter, and worthy to be in our top 15.