ESPN releases 2018 College Baseball Television Schedule

ESPN will showcase more than 800 NCAA baseball games during the 2018 regular season across ESPN’s networks, including a record 161 games slated for television. During the postseason, on top of carrying five conference championship games and the entire Southeastern Conference tournament, 153 games will be telecast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, Longhorn Network and the SEC Network and available on the ESPN App. In addition, the ESPN App will exclusively stream more than 450 games in 2018.

More than 75 percent of the televised games include a team in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25*, while 76 games feature the preseason Top 10 and 29 games highlight at least one Top 5 team. Twenty-three of the preseason Top 25 will appear on ESPN networks during the season.

ESPN is coming off one of the most-watched College World Series telecasts in history, achieving numerous total live audience viewership highs and shattering streaming records over the 10 days in Omaha. The two-game CWS Finals was the second-most watched sweep in the event’s history.

2018 College Baseball Schedule Highlights:

  • Top-Ranked Tussles: The schedule includes 71 matchups of two ranked teams, highlighted by the following games:
    • 9 LSU at No. 10 Vanderbilt (March 23-25)
    • 6 Arkansas at No. 1 Florida (March 24-25)
    • 5 Florida State vs. No. 1 Florida (March 27)
    • 25 NC State at No. 7 North Carolina (April 17)
    • 1 Florida at No. 8 Kentucky (April 19-20)
    • 3 Texas Tech at No. 4 TCU (April 28-29)
    • 6 Arkansas at No. 9 LSU (May 5)
    • 14 UCLA at No. 2 Oregon State (May 26)
  • ACC Mondays Kick Off Conference Coverage: ESPNU and ACC Network Extra will once again team up to showcase a battle among ACC opponents most Mondays throughout conference play, including No. 21 Clemson hosting No. 5 Florida State on Monday, May 7.
    • Florida State and Boston College will face off at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 21 on ESPNU to honor former Eagles captain Pete Frates in the Seventh Annual ALS Awareness Game. Frates was diagnosed with the disease in March of 2012 and ticket proceeds from the game will benefit the Pete Frates Home Health Initiative.
  • SEC Network Showcases 76 Games: SEC Thursday Night Baseball continues on ESPNU and SEC Network, featuring a preseason Top 25 team nearly every week of the regular season. In addition, the SEC Network schedule also airs a Bases Loaded special on the opening night of conference play, March 16, and will team up with ESPNU to televise the final weekend of conference action, May 17-19.
  • Big 12 Bolstered by Big Matchups: Once again, ESPN expands its coverage of the Big 12, televising its largest selection of Big 12 matchups across all ESPN networks. One of the most anticipated conference showdowns of the season will air on ESPNU, as No. 4 TCU welcomes No. 3 Texas Tech to Fort Worth on April 28 and 29.
  • Hook ‘Em: Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise more than 30 home games this season including major contests against No. 16 Stanford (March 8-11) and No. 4 TCU (May 18-19). LHN adds a dozen Big 12 matchups to ESPN’s overall conference coverage and the No. 20 Longhorns will appear on ESPN networks a total of 39 times, starting with the Texas Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.
  • Championship Central: American, ACC, Big South, SEC and SWAC Championship games will all air on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS.
  • Home of the Postseason: ESPN will cover up to 153 postseason games beginning with NCAA Regionals. ESPNU starts the slate with the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday, May 28 at noon. Complete postseason coverage will be announced at a later date.
  • ESPN App: The network-leading 450+ game schedule for streaming on the ESPN App begins in February, with action surrounding 13 different conferences — Atlantic Sun, Big 12, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt and Western Athletic.

Studio shows and on-air commentators, as well as a full streaming schedule, will be announced at a later date.

DateTime (ET)GameNetwork
Sat, Feb 32 p.m.Texas Alumni GameLHN
Fri, Feb 167:30 p.m.Lafayette at TexasLHN
Sat, Feb 173:30 p.m.Lafayette at TexasLHN
Sun, Feb 182 p.m.Lafayette at TexasLHN
Wed, Feb 218:30 p.m.Lamar at TexasLHN
Tue, Feb 277:30 p.m.UTSA at TexasLHN
Fri, March 28 p.m.Northwestern at TexasLHN
Sat, Mar 32:30 p.m.Northwestern at TexasLHN
 6 p.m.Northwestern at TexasLHN
Sun, Mar 42:30 p.m.Northwestern at TexasLHN
Thu, Mar 87:30 p.m.Stanford at TexasLHN
Fri, Mar 97:30 p.m.Stanford at TexasLHN
Sat, Mar 103:30 p.m.Stanford at TexasLHN
Sun, Mar 112 p.m.Stanford at TexasLHN
Tue, Mar 138 p.m.Texas at ArkansasSEC Network
Fri, Mar 167 p.m.Bases LoadedSEC Network
Fri, Mar 167:30 p.m.Texas at KansasLHN
Sat, Mar 172 p.m.Georgia at AlabamaSEC Network
 3:30 p.m.Texas at KansasLHN
 7 p.m.Missouri at LSUSEC Network
Sun, Mar 181 p.m.Florida at South CarolinaESPNU
 2 p.m.Texas at KansasLHN
 3 p.m.Georgia at AlabamaSEC Network
Tue, Mar 207 p.m.Arkansas State at MissouriSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Sam Houston State at TexasLHN
Thu, Mar 227 p.m.Ole Miss at Texas A&MSEC Network
 8 p.m.Gonzaga at BYUESPNU
Fri, Mar 237 p.m.Ole Miss at Texas A&MSEC Network
 8 p.m.OSU at TexasLHN
 9 p.m.LSU at VanderbiltESPNU
Sat, Mar 24NoonArkansas at FloridaESPN2
 Auburn at KentuckySEC Network
 3:30 p.m.OSU at TexasLHN
 5 p.m.Alabama at TennesseeSEC Network
 8:30 p.m.LSU at VanderbiltESPNU
Sun, Mar 25NoonArkansas at FloridaSEC Network
 1 p.m.LSU at VanderbiltESPN2
 2:30 p.m.OSU at TexasLHN
 3 p.m.Alabama at TennesseeSEC Network
Tue, Mar 276 p.m.Florida State vs. FloridaSEC Network
Thu, Mar 297:30 p.m.Tennessee at South CarolinaESPNU
 8 p.m.Mississippi State at LSUSEC Network
Fri, Mar 307 p.m.Tennessee at South CarolinaSEC Network
 9 p.m.TCU at Oklahoma StateESPNU
Sat, Mar 31NoonVanderbilt at FloridaESPNU
 2 p.m.Tennessee at South CarolinaSEC Network
 7 p.m.Missouri at AuburnSEC Network
 7 p.m.TCU at Oklahoma StateESPNU
Sun, Apr 1NoonVanderbilt at FloridaSEC Network
 3 p.m.Missouri at AuburnSEC Network
Mon, Apr 27:30 p.m.McNeese State at TexasLHN
Tue, Apr 37 p.m.North Carolina vs. South CarolinaSEC Network
Thu, Apr 57 p.m.Georgia at VanderbiltESPNU
 8 p.m.LSU at Texas A&MSEC Network
Fri, Apr 67 p.m.LSU at Texas A&MSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Baylor at TexasLHN
Sat, Apr 75 p.m.Baylor at TexasLHN
 6 p.m.South Carolina at KentuckySEC Network
 8 p.m.Oklahoma at TCUESPNU
Sun, Apr 8NoonFlorida at TennesseeSEC Network
 2 p.m.South Carolina at KentuckyESPNU
 2:30 p.m.Baylor at TexasLHN
 5 p.m.Auburn at ArkansasSEC Network
Mon, Apr 97 p.m.Duke at Wake ForestESPNU
Tue, Apr 103 p.m.Notre Dame at Michigan StateESPNU
 7 p.m.Texas at Texas A&MSEC Network
Wed, Apr 114 p.m.UT Martin at TennesseeSEC Network
Thu, Apr 127 p.m.South Carolina at ArkansasSEC Network
 9 p.m.Alabama at Texas A&MESPNU
Fri, Apr 13NoonOregon State at Missouri StateESPNU
 8:30 p.m.Mississippi State at AuburnSEC Network
Sat, Apr 147 p.m.Kentucky at GeorgiaSEC Network
 9 p.m.Texas at OklahomaESPNU
Sun, Apr 15NoonKentucky at GeorgiaSEC Network
 2 p.m.Texas at OklahomaESPN2
 Iowa at NebraskaESPNU
 5 p.m.Tennessee at LSUSEC Network
 Ole Miss at VanderbiltESPNU
Tue, Apr 176:30 p.m.NC State vs. North CarolinaESPNU
 7 p.m.Clemson at GeorgiaSEC Network
 8 p.m.UTRGV at TexasLHN
Thu, Apr 197 p.m.Florida at KentuckySEC Network
 8 p.m.Vanderbilt at MissouriESPNU
Fri, Apr 207:30 p.m.Florida at KentuckySEC Network
 8 p.m.University of New Orleans at TexasLHN
 10 p.m.Long Beach State at Cal PolyESPNU
Sat, Apr 213 p.m.Florida State vs. Boston CollegeESPNU
 4:30 p.m.University of New Orleans at TexasLHN
 8 p.m.Auburn at AlabamaSEC Network
Sun, Apr 222:30 p.m.University of New Orleans at TexasLHN
Tue, Apr 246 p.m.Coastal Carolina at North CarolinaESPNU
 7 p.m.Ole Miss vs. Mississippi StateSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Houston at TexasLHN
Wed, Apr 257 p.m.Indiana at PurdueESPNU
 Texas Tech at ArkansasSEC Network
Thu, Apr 267 p.m.Auburn at FloridaESPNU
 8 p.m.LSU at Ole MissSEC Network
Fri, Apr 277:30 p.m.Missouri at KentuckySEC Network
Sat, Apr 284 p.m.LSU at Ole MissESPNU
 8 p.m.Texas Tech at TCUESPNU
Sun, Apr 292 p.m.Texas Tech at TCUESPNU
 4:30 p.m.Texas A&M at Mississippi StateSEC Network
Tue, May 17 p.m.Louisville at VanderbiltSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Texas State at TexasLHN
Thu, May 37 p.m.Georgia at MissouriSEC Network
Sat, May 52 p.m.Texas at Texas TechESPNU
 5 p.m.Florida at Texas A&MSEC Network
 8 p.m.Arkansas at LSUSEC Network
 9 p.m.Evansville at Dallas BaptistESPNU
Sun, May 6NoonOle Miss at South CarolinaSEC Network
 1 p.m.Florida at Texas A&MESPN2
 4 p.m.Mississippi State at AlabamaESPNU
Mon, May 77 p.m.Florida State at ClemsonESPNU
Thu, May 107 p.m.Auburn at Ole MissESPNU
Fri, May 11NoonSavannah State at Bethune CookmanESPNU
 7 p.m.Texas A&M at ArkansasSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Mississippi State at KentuckyESPNU
Sat, May 121 p.m.Georgia at FloridaSEC Network
 2 p.m.Texas A&M at ArkansasESPN2
 5 p.m.Mississippi State at KentuckySEC Network
 8 p.m.Alabama at LSUSEC Network
Sun, May 13NoonVanderbilt at TennesseeSEC Network
 1 p.m.Texas A&M at ArkansasESPN2
 3 p.m.Mississippi State at KentuckySEC Network
Mon, May 147 p.m.Georgia Tech at VirginiaESPNU
Tue, May 157 p.m.Indiana State at MissouriSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.Texas State at TexasLHN
Thu, May 177 p.m.SEC WildcardESPNU
 SEC WildcardSEC Network
Fri, May 187 p.m.Wildcard/Bases LoadedSEC Network
 7 p.m.SEC WildcardESPNU
 7:30 p.m.TCU at TexasLHN
Sat, May 19NoonSEC WildcardSEC Network
 3:30 p.m.TCU at TexasLHN
 3 p.m.SEC WildcardSEC Network
 4:30 p.m.SEC WildcardESPNU
 7:30 p.m.Penn State at IowaESPNU
Sun, May 20NoonSWAC Baseball ChampionshipESPNU
Tue, May 2210:30 a.m.SEC Tournament – First RoundSEC Network
 2 p.m.SEC Tournament – First RoundSEC Network
 5:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – First RoundSEC Network
 9 p.m.SEC Tournament – First RoundSEC Network
Wed, May 2310:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – Second RoundSEC Network
 2 p.m.SEC Tournament – Second RoundSEC Network
 5:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – Second RoundSEC Network
 9 p.m.SEC Tournament – Second RoundSEC Network
Thu, May 2410:30 a.m.SEC Tournament – Third RoundSEC Network
 2 p.m.SEC Tournament – Third RoundSEC Network
 5:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – Third RoundSEC Network
 8 p.m.CSU Fullerton at Long Beach StateESPNU
 9 p.m.SEC Tournament – Third RoundSEC Network
Fri, May 254 p.m.SEC Tournament – Fourth RoundSEC Network
 7:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – Fourth RoundSEC Network
Sat, May 26NoonBig South Baseball ChampionshipESPNU
 1 p.m.SEC Tournament – SemifinalSEC Network
 4:30 p.m.SEC Tournament – SemifinalSEC Network
 5 p.m.UCLA at Oregon StateESPNU
Sun, May 27NoonACC Baseball ChampionshipESPN2
 American Baseball ChampionshipESPNEWS
 3 p.m.SEC Baseball ChampionshipESPN2
