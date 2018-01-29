ESPN releases 2018 College Baseball Television Schedule

ESPN will showcase more than 800 NCAA baseball games during the 2018 regular season across ESPN’s networks, including a record 161 games slated for television. During the postseason, on top of carrying five conference championship games and the entire Southeastern Conference tournament, 153 games will be telecast across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, Longhorn Network and the SEC Network and available on the ESPN App. In addition, the ESPN App will exclusively stream more than 450 games in 2018.
More than 75 percent of the televised games include a team in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25*, while 76 games feature the preseason Top 10 and 29 games highlight at least one Top 5 team. Twenty-three of the preseason Top 25 will appear on ESPN networks during the season.
ESPN is coming off one of the most-watched College World Series telecasts in history, achieving numerous total live audience viewership highs and shattering streaming records over the 10 days in Omaha. The two-game CWS Finals was the second-most watched sweep in the event’s history.
2018 College Baseball Schedule Highlights:
- Top-Ranked Tussles: The schedule includes 71 matchups of two ranked teams, highlighted by the following games:
- 9 LSU at No. 10 Vanderbilt (March 23-25)
- 6 Arkansas at No. 1 Florida (March 24-25)
- 5 Florida State vs. No. 1 Florida (March 27)
- 25 NC State at No. 7 North Carolina (April 17)
- 1 Florida at No. 8 Kentucky (April 19-20)
- 3 Texas Tech at No. 4 TCU (April 28-29)
- 6 Arkansas at No. 9 LSU (May 5)
- 14 UCLA at No. 2 Oregon State (May 26)
- ACC Mondays Kick Off Conference Coverage: ESPNU and ACC Network Extra will once again team up to showcase a battle among ACC opponents most Mondays throughout conference play, including No. 21 Clemson hosting No. 5 Florida State on Monday, May 7.
- Florida State and Boston College will face off at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 21 on ESPNU to honor former Eagles captain Pete Frates in the Seventh Annual ALS Awareness Game. Frates was diagnosed with the disease in March of 2012 and ticket proceeds from the game will benefit the Pete Frates Home Health Initiative.
- SEC Network Showcases 76 Games: SEC Thursday Night Baseball continues on ESPNU and SEC Network, featuring a preseason Top 25 team nearly every week of the regular season. In addition, the SEC Network schedule also airs a Bases Loaded special on the opening night of conference play, March 16, and will team up with ESPNU to televise the final weekend of conference action, May 17-19.
- Big 12 Bolstered by Big Matchups: Once again, ESPN expands its coverage of the Big 12, televising its largest selection of Big 12 matchups across all ESPN networks. One of the most anticipated conference showdowns of the season will air on ESPNU, as No. 4 TCU welcomes No. 3 Texas Tech to Fort Worth on April 28 and 29.
- Hook ‘Em: Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise more than 30 home games this season including major contests against No. 16 Stanford (March 8-11) and No. 4 TCU (May 18-19). LHN adds a dozen Big 12 matchups to ESPN’s overall conference coverage and the No. 20 Longhorns will appear on ESPN networks a total of 39 times, starting with the Texas Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.
- Championship Central: American, ACC, Big South, SEC and SWAC Championship games will all air on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPNEWS.
- Home of the Postseason: ESPN will cover up to 153 postseason games beginning with NCAA Regionals. ESPNU starts the slate with the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday, May 28 at noon. Complete postseason coverage will be announced at a later date.
- ESPN App: The network-leading 450+ game schedule for streaming on the ESPN App begins in February, with action surrounding 13 different conferences — Atlantic Sun, Big 12, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt and Western Athletic.
Studio shows and on-air commentators, as well as a full streaming schedule, will be announced at a later date.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Sat, Feb 3
|2 p.m.
|Texas Alumni Game
|LHN
|Fri, Feb 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Lafayette at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb 17
|3:30 p.m.
|Lafayette at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb 18
|2 p.m.
|Lafayette at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Feb 21
|8:30 p.m.
|Lamar at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Feb 27
|7:30 p.m.
|UTSA at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 2
|8 p.m.
|Northwestern at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Mar 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Northwestern at Texas
|LHN
|6 p.m.
|Northwestern at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Mar 4
|2:30 p.m.
|Northwestern at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Mar 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Mar 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Mar 10
|3:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Mar 11
|2 p.m.
|Stanford at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Mar 13
|8 p.m.
|Texas at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 16
|7 p.m.
|Bases Loaded
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas at Kansas
|LHN
|Sat, Mar 17
|2 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas at Kansas
|LHN
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar 18
|1 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Texas at Kansas
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Tue, Mar 20
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Mar 22
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Gonzaga at BYU
|ESPNU
|Fri, Mar 23
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|OSU at Texas
|LHN
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 24
|Noon
|Arkansas at Florida
|ESPN2
|Auburn at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|OSU at Texas
|LHN
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Sun, Mar 25
|Noon
|Arkansas at Florida
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|OSU at Texas
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|Alabama at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Tue, Mar 27
|6 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Florida
|SEC Network
|Thu, Mar 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 30
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|TCU at Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 31
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Auburn
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|TCU at Oklahoma State
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 1
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Missouri at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Mon, Apr 2
|7:30 p.m.
|McNeese State at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Apr 3
|7 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. South Carolina
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr 5
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Fri, Apr 6
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Apr 7
|5 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|LHN
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at TCU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 8
|Noon
|Florida at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|Baylor at Texas
|LHN
|5 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Mon, Apr 9
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Wake Forest
|ESPNU
|Tue, Apr 10
|3 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Michigan State
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Wed, Apr 11
|4 p.m.
|UT Martin at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr 12
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr 13
|Noon
|Oregon State at Missouri State
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sat, Apr 14
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at Georgia
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Texas at Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 15
|Noon
|Kentucky at Georgia
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Texas at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Iowa at Nebraska
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Tennessee at LSU
|SEC Network
|Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|Tue, Apr 17
|6:30 p.m.
|NC State vs. North Carolina
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|UTRGV at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Apr 19
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|University of New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|10 p.m.
|Long Beach State at Cal Poly
|ESPNU
|Sat, Apr 21
|3 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Boston College
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|University of New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Sun, Apr 22
|2:30 p.m.
|University of New Orleans at Texas
|LHN
|Tue, Apr 24
|6 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at North Carolina
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston at Texas
|LHN
|Wed, Apr 25
|7 p.m.
|Indiana at Purdue
|ESPNU
|Texas Tech at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr 26
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Florida
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Fri, Apr 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Sat, Apr 28
|4 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Texas Tech at TCU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr 29
|2 p.m.
|Texas Tech at TCU
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Tue, May 1
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, May 3
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 5
|2 p.m.
|Texas at Texas Tech
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Evansville at Dallas Baptist
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 6
|Noon
|Ole Miss at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Florida at Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Alabama
|ESPNU
|Mon, May 7
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
|ESPNU
|Thu, May 10
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|Fri, May 11
|Noon
|Savannah State at Bethune Cookman
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 12
|1 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Alabama at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, May 13
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Mon, May 14
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia
|ESPNU
|Tue, May 15
|7 p.m.
|Indiana State at Missouri
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Texas
|LHN
|Thu, May 17
|7 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|ESPNU
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|Fri, May 18
|7 p.m.
|Wildcard/Bases Loaded
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|TCU at Texas
|LHN
|Sat, May 19
|Noon
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|TCU at Texas
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Penn State at Iowa
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 20
|Noon
|SWAC Baseball Championship
|ESPNU
|Tue, May 22
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – First Round
|SEC Network
|Wed, May 23
|10:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Second Round
|SEC Network
|Thu, May 24
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament – Third Round
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Third Round
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Third Round
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|CSU Fullerton at Long Beach State
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Third Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, May 25
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Fourth Round
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Fourth Round
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 26
|Noon
|Big South Baseball Championship
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament – Semifinal
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|UCLA at Oregon State
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 27
|Noon
|ACC Baseball Championship
|ESPN2
|American Baseball Championship
|ESPNEWS
|3 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Championship
|ESPN2