2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 15. Zach Watson (LSU)

We enter the top 15 of our countdown with a sophomore in LSU outfielder Zach Watson.

Coming out of high school he was ranked as the best player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game, and the 139th best prospect overall.

He exploded onto the scene as a freshman at LSU in 2017 by hitting .317 with 42 runs scored, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 9 home runs, 37 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 17 walks, 42 strikeouts and a .376 on-base-percentage.

He was one of the most impressive hitters on a deep LSU lineup in the 2017 College World Series.

Watson would go on to be named a 2017 CWS All-Tournament Team member, as well as a Freshman All-American by several outlets.

This past summer he played just 10 games in the Northwoods League and hit .342 in 38 at-bats with 11 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 1 stolen bases, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts and a .422 on-base-percentage.

As you can see from the video, Watson was a shortstop in high school but made the transition to the outfield at LSU. I think he ultimately fits best in a corner outfield spot, but I could see him moving back to the infield as a second baseman one day if he doesn’t fill out his 6-foot frame as he currently is listed at just 166 pounds.

I really love this kid’s swing as there isn’t a ton of movement in the lower half with a slight leg kick. But I love the bat path he takes with his hands, driving through the baseball and creating a lot of hard contact.

If he does put some meat on those bones, I think he could be a 20-plus home run bat at the next level.

Scouts would certainly love to see him hit double-digits in doubles and home runs in his sophomore season.

With an LSU lineup that is losing a ton from last year’s team, Watson will be asked to do a lot more as a sophomore in the middle of their lineup. We’ll see if he’s up for the task.