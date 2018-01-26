Latest News
2018 CBD Season Preview

The Journey Begins: Tweets From the First Day of College Baseball Practice

by Jake Mastroianni January 26, 2018 0 comment

The time has finally come as Division I college baseball teams begin their journey today (Friday, Jan. 26). All teams are taking the field or gym (we see you guys up North) for their first official practices of the season. We’ve taken several tweets from teams and coaches all over the country and posted them below.

 

 

