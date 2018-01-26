2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 15. Alec Bohm (Wichita State)

We enter the top 15 of our countdown with Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm.

He was ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska by Perfect Game when he came out of high school in 2015.

As a freshman in 2016 he hit .303 in 178 at-bats with 20 runs scored, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 30 RBI, 9 walks, 25 strikeouts and a .346 on-base-percentage.

That summer he played 54 games in the Coastal Plain League and hit .330 in 203 at-bats with 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 22 walks, 31 strikeouts and a .407 on-base-percentage.

Bohm used that summer to springboard him into an outstanding sophomore season in which he hit .305 in 233 at-bats with 44 runs scored, 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 29 walks, 31 strikeouts and a .385 on-base-percentage.

This past summer he was a Cape Cod League All-Star after hitting .351 in 154 at-bats with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 28 RBI, 12 walks, 21 strikeouts and a .399 on-base-percentage.

The 6-foot-5, 220 pound right-handed hitter has a very confident presence in the batters box. He has a wide, open stance as he steps towards the plate and into the baseball.

He is a very pure hitter that reminds me of former first round pick Nick Senzel.

What Bohm was able to do in the Cape Cod League this past summer really boosted him up into the upper echelon of prospects for the 2018 MLB Draft. Another solid season for him and he’ll be called in the top 15 of the upcoming draft.