2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 18. Konnor Pilkington (Mississippi State)

by Jake Mastroianni January 25, 2018

Continuing our top 100 countdown we take a look at Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

After some gaudy high school numbers, Pilkington burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016 by posting a 2.08 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched with 42 strikeouts, 15 walks and 38 hits allowed for a WHIP of 1.22.

That summer he pitched in the Cape Cod League where he had a 1.37 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts, 12 walks, 30 hits and a 1.07 WHIP.

In 2017 he became the ace for the Bulldogs and went 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 17 starts and 108 innings pitched with 111 strikeouts, 47 walks, 76 hits and a 1.14 WHIP.

This past summer he was invited to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate Team.

He enters the 2018 season as one of the best left-handed starting pitchers in the country.

At 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds he has the frame to be a workhorse at the next level.

He has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and gets on hitters quick. Pilkington also throws a curveball and a change-up that have potential to be plus pitches at the next level.

I think Pilkington has shown scouts everything they need to see. To me he is a very projectable middle-of-the-rotation arm in the major leagues. And I have very little doubt that he’ll reach that ceiling

