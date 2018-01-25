2018 CBD Season Preview and Predictions: SWAC

Here we break down every SWAC baseball team, giving you our All-SWAC Preseason team and power rankings for the conference.

Alabama A&M (2017 Record: 12-45, 9-15)

It was pretty ugly for Alabama A&M in 2017 as they won just three games out of conference and then went two-and-out in the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

Carson McGregory should be back at first base after hitting .280 as a junior last year with 29 runs scored, 13 doubles, 1 home run and 23 RBI. Outfielder Dalton Mitchell hit .265 a year ago, while fellow outfielder Carlton Peppers hit .249 with 29 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 home runs and 21 RBI. Zeth Malcom had a solid freshman season hitting .254 with 23 runs scored, 7 doubles, 4 home runs and 20 RBI.

Pitching:

Blaine Milam should be back to lead the weekend rotation after posting a 5.73 ERA last year in 92.2 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts. Caleb Gay was solid as a freshman with a 6.14 ERA in 66 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

There are a couple of keys loses from 2017, but enough coming back to at least be as good as they were in the conference last season.

Alabama State (2017 Record: 31-25, 18-6)

Alabama State had a tough out-of-conference slate last year and things didn’t go as planned other than a win over Iowa. They still played well in conference with 18 wins, but lost in the championship game of the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

Cage Cox led the team with a .350 average last year to go along with 53 runs scored, 17 doubles, 7 home runs and 45 RBI. He’ll DH and play some outfield. First baseman Gustavo Rios hit .332 last year with 44 runs scored, 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 RBI. Outfielder Joseph Estrada hit .276 a year ago with 45 runs scored, 9 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBI. Freshman Christopher De Guzman will compete for time at shortstop, while Austin Gardner could see time in the outfield and out of the bullpen as a pitcher.

Pitching:

Chase Laney was solid out of the bullpen last year with a 3.40 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts and 2 saves. Other than him, there isn’t much experience coming back in the pitching staff. JUCO right-handed pitcher Darrius Wright should get a chance to compete for significant innings right away, as should Dalton Wilder.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Jose Vazquez said he’d like to see his team do a better job of hitting with runners in scoring position, and be more aggressive stealing bases.

Alcorn State (2017 Record: 12-33, 7-17)

It was not a particularly spectacular 2017 season for Alcorn State winning just 12 games. They won their first game in the SWAC Tournament, but dropped the next two.

Lineup:

Second baseman Wallace Rios Jimen is back after leading the team with a .315 average last year in 146 at-bats with 24 runs scored and 22 RBI. First baseman Brandon Barna hit .314 in 137 at-bats last year with a pair of home runs. Kirt Cormier hit .299 a year ago with 21 runs scored, 3 home runs and 21 RBI. Der’Vincent Hamilt and Justin Barna also return with plenty of experience.

Pitching:

Carlos Lopez was very good last year with a 3.33 ERA in 54 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts. He started five games last year and could lead the weekend rotation. Jahborus Smith started 12 games last year and had a 7.03 ERA in 56.1 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts. Anthony Acosta was solid out of the bullpen with a 4.32 ERA in 25 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

There is a solid core group of players coming back from last year. If they can take a step forward and some newcomers come in and help out, they could make a slight improvement on last year’s totals.

Grambling State (2017 Record: 22-30, 15-9)

It was a solid season for Grambling State in conference as they won 15 games, but they went two-and-out in the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

Marshawn Taylor should be back at shortstop after hitting .402 last year with 50 runs scored, 12 doubles, 38 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Second baseman Kristian Franklin hit .282 a year ago with 20 runs scored. D’Quan Matthews has a chance to come in and play in the outfield. Junior college transfer Trevin Bolden will get a chance to start at first base. Another junior college transfer, Richard Ortiz, will compete for time behind the plate.

Pitching:

Daniel Beizer had a 5.22 ERA last year in 60.1 innings pitched with 51 strikeouts. Elijah Saunders started 10 games a year ago and struck out 30 batters in 44.2 innings pitched. Raul Baduel, Jonathan Reid, Daniel Wilson, Christian Marquez and Anthony Hernandez are all seniors that will be relied upon heavily this season. Ryan Evans will come in right away and compete for a starting spot on the weekend. Ryan Huntington is a transfer that has a chance to become the team’s ace.

2018 Outlook:

“We hope to improve our defensive play last from last year. We expect to be a top defensive team in the conference and hopefully one of the top 50 in the country. We also expect to be top in the pitching area of the conference with all the seniors and experience we have coming back. We are always one of the better offensive teams in the conference, so we expect to be that again this year.

“We expect to improve on winning, and that’s winning a conference and SWAC championship title.” – Assistant Coach Davin Pierre

Jackson State (2017 Record: 36-15, 20-4)

It was a dominating regular season for Jackson State winning 20 conference games, but they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

Infielder Lamar Briggs hit .356 last year with 47 runs scored, 17 doubles, 46 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He also hit .400 this past summer in the California Collegiate League. Third baseman Jesus Santana hit .288 a year ago with 40 runs scored, 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 65 RBI. Catcher Stephan Vidal hit .264 last year with 32 runs scored, 12 doubles, 4 home runs and 34 RBI. Shortstop Wesley Reyes hit .299 in 2017 with 36 runs scored, 10 doubles, 2 home runs and 31 RBI. Jarvis Warner should return in the outfield as well.

Pitching:

Mark Watson should have a chance to lead the starting rotation after posting a 2.63 ERA in 41 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts. Jose Tirado was great out of the bullpen last year with a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts and 8 saves. Kevin Perez should have a bigger impact on the pitching staff in 2018.

2018 Outlook:

The offense should be very strong again in 2018, but with three weekend starters gone their success this season will depend on who steps up on the mound.

Mississippi Valley State (2017 Record: 7-34, 6-18)

Last year couldn’t have gone much worse for MVSU as they won just one game out of conference and failed to make the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

This lineup will have to replace three key members from last year’s team in Arrington Smith, Jackson Webb and Caleb Lindsey. Kevin Gonzalez hit .215 last year with a pair of home runs.

Pitching:

Gonzalez could also have a huge impact in the pitching staff after leading the team with a 4.54 ERA last year in 37.2 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts and 2 saves. Zac Uecker had a solid freshman season posting a 5.16 ERA in 61 innings pitched with 59 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

There is a lot to replace in a lineup that wasn’t very good in 2017. However, there are some very good, young arms in the pitching staff that could help them compete.

Prairie View A&M (2017 Record: 20-37, 11-13)

Last year was a bit of a struggled for Prairie View A&M, but they went 2-2 in the SWAC Tournament before being eliminated.

Lineup:

Outfielder Avery Williams had a very nice freshman season hitting .321 with 27 runs scored, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs and 22 RBI. First baseman Carson Lee hit .290 a year ago with 20 runs scored. DH Corbin Jamison hit .289 in 2017 with 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 27 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Steven Williams, Tyrone Thomas and Jalyn Baker also return with plenty of experience.

Pitching:

Darrien Williams should be back in the weekend rotation after leading the team with a 4.41 ERA last year in 67.1 innings pitched with 63 strikeouts. He’ll need some players behind him in the pitching staff to step up if this team is going to compete.

2018 Outlook:

There is a really nice nucleus of players returning to the lineup, but this team’s success in 2018 will depend on how well the pitching staff comes together.

Southern (2017 Record: 16-25, 10-14)

It was not a great year for Southern as they won just 16 games overall – four out-of-conference – and went 1-2 in the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

John Pope should be back at first base for his senior season after hitting .343 a year ago with 22 runs scored, 8 doubles, 6 home runs and 31 RBI. Outfielder Ashanti Wheatley hit .275 a year ago in just 51 at-bats, but should be a big part of the lineup. Javeaya Williams should also return in the outfield after hitting .333 in 2017 with 24 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Transfers Tyler Laporte (SS) and Tristan Rojas, Jr. (OF) should help boost the lineup right away. Freshman Zavier Moore (2B/3B) and Michael Wright (OF) will have a chance to play immediately.

Pitching:

Daniel Franklin should have a chance to start after posting a 5.48 ERA last year in 47.2 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts. Tyler Robinson and Justin Freeman should also play a big role in the pitching staff as seniors.

2018 Outlook:

The coaching staff would like to see this team play better defense and throw more strikes.

Texas Southern (2017 Record: 20-34, 14-10)

The 2017 season didn’t seem to be anything grand for Texas Southern until the SWAC Tournament where they breezed through the field on their way to a championship. They advanced to the Baton Rouge regional where they went two-and-out.

Lineup:

Second baseman Gaudencio Lucca should be back after hitting .314 last year with 37 runs scored, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 29 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Outfielder Kamren Dukes hit .292 a year ago with 38 runs scored, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 30 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Jose Camacho hit .284 in 2017 with 30 runs scored, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 27 RBI. He can play either corner infield spot. Outfielder Olajide Oloruntimilehin hit 9 home runs last year, while batting .236 with 33 runs scored and 31 RBI.

Pitching:

Seth Oliver should lead the weekend rotation after posting a 5.25 ERA last year in 85.2 innings pitched with 69 strikeouts. Robert Loza led the team in ERA as a freshman at 5.01 in 32.1 innings pitched. Michael Villanueva had a solid freshman season as well posting a 5.66 ERA in 70 innings pitched with 63 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

This team may have met their mark a year ahead of schedule in 2017. They should be even better this year and have another shot to win the SWAC and play in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas Pine Bluff (2017 Record: 15-31, 10-14)

The Golden Lions won just five games out of conference last year, but won 10 in conference. However, that was not enough for them to make the SWAC Tournament.

Lineup:

Shortstop Sergio Esparza should be back after hitting .304 last year with 2 home runs and 28 RBI. Outfielder Jordan Knox hit .302 a year ago with 32 runs scored, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 20 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Freshman Jar Parker could push for playing time on the infield. Transfers Nick Kruetzer, Ryan Mallison and Cutter McDonald should also help out in the lineup.

Pitching:

Nathan Sawrie had a 6.12 ERA last year in 57.1 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts, while Tyrus Lopez posted a 6.47 ERA in 57 innings pitched with 27 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

This team will have to hope that some newcomers help out in the lineup, while some returning arms try to advance their game from subpar 2017 seasons.

2018 All-SWAC Preseason Team:

C: Stephan Vidal (Jackson State)

1B: Gustavo Rios (Alabama State)

2B: Gaudencio Lucca (Texas Southern)

SS: Marshawn Taylor (Grambling State)

3B: Jesus Santana (Jackson State)

OF: Kamren Dukes (Texas Southern)

OF: Cage Cox (Alabama State)

OF: Joseph Estrada (Alabama State)

DH: Lamar Briggs (Jackson State)

SP: Mark Watson (Jackson State)

SP: Seth Oliver (Texas Southern)

SP: Darrien Williams (Prairie View A&M)

SP: Zac Uecker (Miss. Valley St.)

SP: Carlos Lopez (Alcorn State)

RP: Jose Tirado (Jackson State)

RP: Anthony Acosta (Alcorn State)

Honorable Mention:

1B: John Pope (Southern)

3B: Jose Camacho (Texas Southern)

OF: Avery Williams (Prairie View A&M)

OF: Jordan Knox (Arkansas Pine Bluff)

DH: Corbin Jamison (Prairie View A&M)

SP: Michael Villanueva (Texas Southern)

Predicted Order to Finish: