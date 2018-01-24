2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 19. Austin Bergner (North Carolina)

Number 19 on our list is a draft eligible sophomore that unfortunately for college baseball fans might not be around very long.

North Carolina right-handed pitcher Austin Bergner was ranked as the 38th best player in the country by Perfect Game coming out of high school. He was taken in the 38th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to attend college.

During his freshman season at North Carolina in 2017 he posted a 3.00 ERA in 48 innings pitched with 45 strikeouts, 25 walks, 35 hits and a 1.25 WHIP. Bergner did make three starts as a freshman, but he was primarily used out of the bullpen.

This past summer he pitched in the Cape Cod League where he really boosted his stock by impressing with a 1.16 ERA in 31 innings pitched with 30 strikeouts, 11 walks and 24 hits allowed for a 1.13 WHIP.

The righty has all the tools to be a frontline starter at the next level. He can reach up to 96 MPH with his fastball, and he also has a plus change-up and a developing curveball.

His delivery is a bit unconventional as he uses a short arm action to deliver the baseball, almost like he’s pushing the ball towards home plate. But I think this helps him command the baseball to both sides of the plate.

I expect Bergner to move into a full-time weekend spot this season for North Carolina. If he even has a decent season for the Tar Heels he should go pretty high in this year’s MLB Draft.