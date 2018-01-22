Latest News
Home 2018 Season Coverage2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 20. Tim Cate (UConn)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersAmerican Athletic Conference

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 20. Tim Cate (UConn)

by Brian Foley January 22, 2018 0 comment

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the 2018 College Baseball season with our annual Top 100 College Baseball Players Countdown. We continue the list today with UConn junior left handed pitcher Tim Cate from Manchester, Connecticut.

He was a four year letter winner at Cheney Tech where he had a 3-2 record and an ERA of 1.05 in 20 innings as a senior while tossing three no-hitters in his entire high school career. He was selected All-Conference and All-State after his sophomore season and All-Conference after his senior campaign.

Cate headed down the road to UConn where he was immediately slotted into the UConn weekend rotation. In 13 starts, he went 5-1 record and a 2.73 ERA in 82.1 IP while striking out 101 batters. He was named a consensus Freshman All-American and American Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Year.

As a sophomore, Cate moved into the number 1 spot in the rotation making 12 starts and accumulated a 4-3 record, 3.33 ERA in 75.2 innings while striking out 102 batters. while being named First Team All-Conference.

He spent the summer of 2016 and 2017 with the USA Collegiate National Team. In 2016, he saw limited action making two appearances totaling five innings as he did not allow a hit. In 2017, he pitched in five games and 12 innings while allowing only three hits and a 0.75 ERA.

You can check out the rest of our Top 100 by clicking here.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Wichita State Announces Baseball Schedule

December 8, 2017

VIDEO: Cincinnati opens up Fall Practice

September 15, 2015

USD Defeats Tulane 7-6 To Advance To Tony...

February 28, 2016

USA Baseball Names Twenty-One Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists

May 22, 2015

UConn’s Ryan Radue making a return to the...

April 13, 2017

UConn signs a 5 Year Old

April 21, 2015

UConn releases 2018 Schedule

October 11, 2017

UConn releases 2017 Schedule

October 10, 2016

UConn releases 2015 Schedule

October 6, 2014

UConn releases 2014 Schedule

October 2, 2013