2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 20. Tim Cate (UConn)

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the 2018 College Baseball season with our annual Top 100 College Baseball Players Countdown. We continue the list today with UConn junior left handed pitcher Tim Cate from Manchester, Connecticut.

He was a four year letter winner at Cheney Tech where he had a 3-2 record and an ERA of 1.05 in 20 innings as a senior while tossing three no-hitters in his entire high school career. He was selected All-Conference and All-State after his sophomore season and All-Conference after his senior campaign.

Cate headed down the road to UConn where he was immediately slotted into the UConn weekend rotation. In 13 starts, he went 5-1 record and a 2.73 ERA in 82.1 IP while striking out 101 batters. He was named a consensus Freshman All-American and American Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Year.

As a sophomore, Cate moved into the number 1 spot in the rotation making 12 starts and accumulated a 4-3 record, 3.33 ERA in 75.2 innings while striking out 102 batters. while being named First Team All-Conference.

He spent the summer of 2016 and 2017 with the USA Collegiate National Team. In 2016, he saw limited action making two appearances totaling five innings as he did not allow a hit. In 2017, he pitched in five games and 12 innings while allowing only three hits and a 0.75 ERA.

You can check out the rest of our Top 100 by clicking here.