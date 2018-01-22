2018 CBD Season Preview and Predictions: Southern Conference

Here we preview every team in the Southern Conference and give you our predictions for who will win the conference, as well as our All-Conference Preseason team.

The Citadel (2017 Record: 16-35, 7-17)

It was not a banner year for The Citadel in 2017 as they won just 16 games and went one-and-out in the Southern Tournament.

Lineup:

Third baseman Jonathan Sabo hit .299 a year ago with 44 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. First baseman Ben Peden hit .264 last year in 140 at-bats with 5 home runs and 25 RBI. Shortstop William Kinney and outfielder Taylor Cothran also return to the lineup.

Pitching:

Alex Bialakis started 10 games last year, but had a 7.51 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched with 33 strikeouts. Jordan Buster posted a 4.70 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched with 40 strikeouts and 4 saves.

2018 Outlook:

There is a lot returning to the lineup, but not much in the pitching staff. They’ll need some newcomers to help out on the mound right away to improve on last year’s numbers.

East Tennessee State (2017 Record: 30-29, 9-15)

Despite winning 30 games overall, they won just nine conference games. Still, they fought all the way to the semi-finals in the Southern Tournament before losing to Furman.

Lineup:

Shortstop Chris Cook is back after hitting .350 last year with 62 runs scored, 22 doubles, 10 home runs, 42 RBI and 19 stolen bases. First baseman Christian Bailey hit .337 a year ago with 48 runs scored, 18 doubles, 4 home runs and 48 RBI. Outfielders Aaron Maher and Caleb Longley also return to the lineup as seniors. Maher hit .324 last year with 62 runs scored, 17 doubles, 5 home runs, 41 RBI and 15 stolen bases, while Longley hit .269 with 8 home runs and 43 RBI. Infielder Cullen Smith hit over .300 last year and scored 40 runs as a freshman. Freshman David Beam and Ben Jackson could see time immediately – Beam as an outfielder and Jackson as a catcher.

Pitching:

Ryan Simpler returns for his senior season to lead the weekend rotation after posting a 3.99 ERA last year in 90.1 innings pitched with 96 strikeouts. He’ll need some help around him as they try to fill out the rest of the pitching staff. Junior college transfer Dominick Stefanacci should help in that regard.

2018 Outlook:

The team will be hoping to improve their pitching and defense in 2018.

This should be one of the best offensives in the conference once again, but their success will depend on how quickly the pitching staff comes together.

Furman (2017 Record: 33-28, 14-10)

Furman entered the Southern Tournament as the four seed and then fought their way to the championship game where they lost to UNC Greensboro.

Lineup:

First baseman Brandon Elmy hit .341 last year with 38 runs scored, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 49 RBI. Outfielder Landon Kay hit .332 a year ago with 41 runs scored, 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI. Catcher and first baseman Jason Costa hit. 318 in 2017. Jake Craword, Jabari Richards, Bret Huebner and Sims Griffith also return with plenty of experience.

Pitching:

Grant Schuermann posted a 4.19 ERA last year in 96.2 innings pitched with 60 strikeouts. Heath Hawkins had a 4.07 ERA last year in 48.2 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts.

2018 Outlook:

There is enough coming back for this team that they can compete for a championship again in 2018 if some inexperienced players grown up fast.

Mercer (2017 Record: 39-17, 17-6)

It was a dominating regular season for Mercer as they won 39 games and had 17 conference wins, but they went 1-2 in the Southern Conference Tournament and didn’t get an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

Lineup:

Catcher JT Thomas led the team with a .357 average last year to go along with 49 runs scored, 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 62 RBI. Outfielder Alex Hansen is back for his senior season after hitting .332 last year with 45 runs scored, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 35 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Another senior outfielder, Jackson Ware, will be back in the lineup after hitting .282 a year ago with 39 runs scored, 8 home runs and 25 RBI. Trey Truitt should round out the outfield after a solid 2017 season. Several newcomers will compete for playing time. That list of players includes: 1B Sean McDermott, 2B Brandon Michie, UTIL Cory Wright, SS RJ Yeagar and UTIL Le Bassett.

Pitching:

Austin Cox started 15 games last year with a 5.69 ERA in 68 innings pitched with 91 strikeouts. He certainly has the stuff to be an ace, he just needs to put it all together on a more consistent basis. Kevin Coulter made 12 starts last year and had a 4.86 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts. Conard Broom was great out of the bullpen last year with a 2.04 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched with 82 strikeouts. Nick Spear was the team’s closer last year with a 2.92 ERA in 37 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts. Freshman left-handed pitchers Caleb Mitchell and Tanner Hall could help boost the pitching staff.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Craig Gibson said they should be able to pitch really well this year. He said they have to continue to defend better up the middle at shortstop and second base with two new players in those spots this year.

Samford (2017 Record: 33-26, 11-13)

It was a subpar season for Samford in 2017 as they had a losing record in conference play and then went 2-2 in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Lineup:

Third baseman Taylor Garris led the team with a .333 average last year with 34 runs scored, 8 doubles, 4 home runs and 30 RBI. Shortstop Braden Fryman hit .289 last year with 34 runs scored and 28 RBI. Those two should form a solid left side of the infield defensively. Head Coach Casey Dunn said catcher Anthony Mulrine is as good defensively behind the plate as anyone in the country. Second baseman Troy Dixon hit .313 a year ago with 33 runs scored, 4 home runs and 31 RBI. Freshman Max Pinto could see some playing time in the outfield, while two-way freshman Blaine Smith will compete for playing time on the infield.

Pitching:

Cody Shelton should be the team’s Friday night starter after posting a 2.69 ERA in 63.2 innings pitched with 59 strikeouts last year. Wyatt Burns should return as the team’s closer after posting a 2.25 ERA in 48 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts and 12 saves. Freshman left-handed pitcher Sam Strickland has a chance to earn some significant innings this year.

2018 Outlook:

“We feel good coming out of the Fall about the depth of our pitching staff and the ability we have to defend the field. The key will be if we can score enough to compete at the top of our league.” – Head Coach Casey Dunn

UNC Greensboro (2017 Record: 36-24, 14-10)

It was a very good year for UNC Greensboro with wins over South Carolina and Michigan State to start the season. They won the Southern Conference Tournament and advanced to the Clemson Regional where they went 1-2 with a win over host Clemson.

Lineup:

Outfielder Andrew Moritz led the team with a .392 average last year with 60 runs scored, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 38 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Third baseman Caleb Webster was second with a .383 average to go along with 40 runs scored, 14 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run and 40 RBI. Catcher Jake Kusz and outfielder Dillon Stewart both return after sitting out last year due to injury. Second baseman Austin Embler is back after hitting .319 last year with 41 runs scored, 9 doubles, 3 home runs and 35 RBI. Shortstop Tripp Shelton hit .314 last year with 43 runs scored, 15 doubles, 6 home runs and 45 RBI. Cesar Trejo can play just about anywhere and hit .280 last year with 40 runs scored, 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBI. Ryan Clinch (C/OF), Devin Ruiz (DH/1B/OF) and Zach Kuchmaner (OF) will all be back as well. Josh Madole (1B), Greg Hardison (INF/OF) and Coleman Sawyer (OF/C) could all compete as freshman. Transfer Ryan Caveness could see some time at catcher.

Pitching:

Matt Frisbee should lead the weekend rotation after posting a 4.10 ERA last year in 96.2 innings pitched with 74 strikeouts. Bryce Hensley started 17 games last year and had a 4.71 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts. Jack Maynard started seven games last year and had a 4.24 ERA in 68 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts. Andrew Wantz was solid out of the bullpen with a 4.08 ERA in 68.1 innings pitched with 64 strikeouts and 5 saves. Dan Loats started 14 games a year ago and had a 5.25 ERA in 82.1 innings pitched with 77 strikeouts. Jake Lewis could play a big role in the pitching staff as well. Junior college transfer Trey Kissack should help out.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Link Jarrett said he would like to see his team improve their depth of pitching and catching, while also finding more power production in the lineup.

With all this team has coming back, they could be the favorite to win the conference, and they could possibly be good enough to earn an at-large spot.

VMI (2017 Record: 24-34, 7-17)

It was not the best regular season for VMI last year, but they fought hard in the Southern Tournament, but ultimately lost in the quarterfinals.

Lineup:

Outfielder Will Malbon hit .349 last year in just 63 at-bats after losing the rest of his season to an injury. VMI is hoping he’ll be healthy this year and can lead the lineup and in the field where is one of the best defensive center fielders in the conference. Catcher Peyton Maddox hit .291 a year ago with 41 runs scored, 16 doubles, 8 home runs and 38 RBI. He returns after being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 33rd round. Outfielder Matt Pita led the team with a .364 average last year to go along with 37 runs scored, 10 doubles, 7 home runs and 28 RBI. Freshman Noah Cook could see some playing time on the infield this year, while freshman Nathan Loyd cold play in the outfield.

Pitching:

Josh Winder will lead the weekend rotation after posting a 3.59 ERA last year in 107.2 innings pitched with 112 strikeouts. He’ll need some help though if this team is going to compete in 2018.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Jonathan Hadra said he hopes his team maintains good health throughout the season, while competing at a level they are capable of competing at all season.

Western Carolina (2017 Record: 28-28, 15-8)

Western Carolina had a great regular season in conference play winning 15 games, but they went two-and-out in the Southern Tournament.

Lineup:

Outfielder Matthew Koehler returns as the team’s leading hitter from last year when he hit .303 with 45 runs scored, 13 doubles, 3 home runs and 23 RBI. Andrew Robinson hit .314 last year in 105 at-bats, while Caleb Robinson hit .279 with 32 runs scored, 14 doubles, 5 home runs and 37 RBI. Cameron Blaquiere and Spencer Holcomb also return with plenty of playing experience.

Pitching:

Tristan Baker posted a 6.75 ERA last year in 56 innings pitched (12 starts) with 29 strikeouts, but there is not a lot coming back to this pitching staff.

2018 Outlook:

This could be a transition year for Western Carolina as they have to replace a lot in both the lineup and pitching staff.

Wofford (2017 Record: 28-30, 13-11)

It was a decent season for Wofford in 2017 as they finished with a winning record in conference play, but they went two-and-out in the Southern Tournament.

Lineup:

Outfielder McClain Bradley led the team with a .365 average last year to go along with 48 runs scored, 15 doubles, 8 home runs, 35 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Infielder Brett Rodriguez hit .293 as a freshman last year with 22 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Catcher Cody Miller returns for his senior season after hitting .282 last year. Mack Nathanson started 57-of-58 games last year, while hitting .254 with 45 runs scored, 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 44 RBI and 12 stolen bases. He’ll play outfield and first base. Colin Davis (OF) and Lawson Hill (INF/C) could see playing time as freshman.

Pitching:

Adam Scott started 15 games last year and posted a 4.92 ERA in 93.1 innings pitched with 108 strikeouts. He’ll lead the weekend rotation with Austin Higginbotham right behind him after posting a 4.88 ERA last year in 94 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts. Junior college transfer Anthony Garcia should help bolster the pitching staff.

2018 Outlook:

Head Coach Todd Interdonato said he hopes to see the team improve their overall defensive efficiency in 2018.

With a couple of solid starters in the weekend rotation this team should be able to compete. But they lose a good bit from their lineup.

2018 All-Southern Preseason Team

C: JT Thomas (Mercer)

1B: Christian Bailey (ETSU)

2B: Troy Dixon (Samford)

SS: Chris Cook (ETSU)

3B: Caleb Webster (UNC Greensboro)

OF: Aaron Maher (ETSU)

OF: McClain Bradley (Wofford)

OF: Andrew Moritz (UNC Greensboro)

DH: Cesar Trejo (UNC Greensboro)

SP: Ryan Simpler (ETSU)

SP: Adam Scott (Wofford)

SP: Bryce Hensley (UNC Greensboro)

SP: Josh Winder (VMI)

SP: Cody Shelton (Samford)

RP: Nick Spear (Mercer)

RP: Wyatt Burns (Samford)

RP: Conard Broom (Mercer)

Honorable Mention:

C: Peyton Maddox (VMI)

1B: Brandon Elmy (Furman)

SS: Tripp Shelton (UNC Greensboro)

3B: Jonathan Sabo (The Citadel)

3B: Taylor Garris (Samford)

OF: Alex Hansen (Mercer)

OF: Matt Pita (VMI)

OF: Landon Kay (Furman)

OF: Mack Nathanson (Wofford)

SP: Matt Frisbee (UNC Greensboro)

SP: Jack Maynard (UNC Greensboro)

SP: Austin Cox (Mercer)

SP: Grant Schuermann (Furman)

RP: Andrew Wantz (UNC Greensboro)

Predicted Order to Finish: