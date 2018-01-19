2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 21. Steven Gingery (Texas Tech)

Coming in at 21 on our countdown is Texas Tech left-handed pitcher Steven Gingery.

He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2016 when he posted a 3.18 ERA in 68 innings pitched with 63 strikeouts, 31 walks, 61 hits and a 1.35 WHIP.

Those numbers were good enough for him to be recognized as a Collegiate Baseball Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American. He was also named an All-Big 12 Second Team Pitcher, as well as the Big 12 All-Freshman Pitcher.

He backed that up with a superb sophomore season in which he had an ERA of just 1.58 in 91.1 innings pitched with 107 strikeouts, 29 walks, 60 hits and a 0.97 WHIP.

This past summer he pitched for USA Baseball’s collegiate national team.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound lefty is built to be a workhorse at the next level.

He doesn’t have overpowering stuff with a fastball that sits in the low 90s, but he had a very mature approach on the mound and is able to command all of his pitches to both sides of the plate.

To me he easily profiles as a middle of the rotation starter at the major league level. The fact that he’s left-handed should push him up into the first round of this year’s MLB Draft.