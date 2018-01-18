2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 22. Blaine Knight (Arkansas)

Moving along on our top 100 countdown we come to number 22, which is Arkansas right-handed pitcher Blaine Knight.

Coming out of Bryant High School in Arkansas he was ranked as the 11th best prospect in the state by Perfect Game.

He eased his way into the collegiate ranks pitching in just 48.1 innings his freshman season in 2016. Knight posted an ERA of 2.98 that year to go along with 46 strikeouts, 14 walks, 57 hits and a 1.47 WHIP. The righty also picked up a save among his 11 relief appearances (7 starts).

He burst onto the season this past spring as a sophomore when he was named the Opening Day starter, and then went on to be included on the Golden Spikes Mid-season Watch List.

All-in-all he posted a 3.28 ERA in 2017 with 96 strikeouts in 90.2 innings pitched with 20 walks and 75 hits allowed for a WHIP of 1.05.

As a draft eligible sophomore he was taken in the 29th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. However, he did not sign and decided to come back for his junior season, which is partly way many people are high on the Razorbacks in 2018.

At 6-foot-3, 165 pounds Knight is a very lanky looking pitcher on the mound. That frame leads to some durability questions, but scouts are hoping he eventually fills out that frame.

He throws four pitches with good command. His fastball sits in the low-to-mid 90s, but he can reach the upper 90s at times. His best secondary pitch is his slider, but his change-up is a plus pitch as well. Knight also throws a curveball, but its the least of his offerings at this time.

The biggest thing to watch for Knight this year is his innings. Scouts will want to see him reach 100 innings or more this year to see how durable he can be.

At the very least, Knight could be a dynamic closer at the next level as he’s able to reach the upper 90s with his fastball when he can give max effort.

I look forward to watching him pitch again this year to see if he can turn himself into a first round draft pick.