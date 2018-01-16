2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 24. Matt Mercer (Oregon)

At number 24 on our top 100 countdown is Oregon right-handed pitcher Matt Mercer.

Mercer missed his senior year of high school due to an injury, but still had a solid freshman season at Oregon.

In 2016 he posted a 4.28 ERA in 40 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts, 12 walks, 43 hits and a 1.38 WHIP.

While he was still working his way back as a freshman after missing an entire season, he seemed to be back at full strength as a sophomore.

This past spring he started 15 games and had a 3.16 ERA in 88.1 innings pitched with 59 strikeouts, 30 walks, 79 hits and a 1.23 WHIP.

Mercer played in the Cape Cod League this past summer where his stock really shot up. He posted a 2.64 ERA in 30.2 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts, 9 walks, 22 hits and a 1.01 WHIP.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound right has a max effort delivery where it looks like he kind of jumps towards the hitter. That is why many view him as a dominant reliever at the next level.

He throws four pitches with a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and a slider with some sharp break on it that moves away from a right-handed hitter.

This will be a big year for Mercer as he has the stuff to be an elite pitcher if he can put it all together. Where he goes in the draft will depend on teams view him — whether as a top of the rotation starter or a shutdown closer.